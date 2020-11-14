×
Emma Roberts’ Maternity Style Includes Ruffle Minidress and Crystal Miu Miu Platforms

By Elisa Lewittes
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts
CREDIT: MEGA

Emma Roberts continues to glow in her girly ensembles and masters how to show off a baby bump in style.

On Friday, the “Holidate” actress wore a $1,050 Yellow Poppy Ruffled Floral Dress from Zimmermann to speak with Drew Barrymore on her namesake talk show. The dress features a 100% silk poplin construction in a mini length and is available for purchase on netaporter.com.

The “American Horror Story” star accessorized the sunny-hued outfit with a $1,550 Large Hammered Heart Pendant Necklace from Jennifer Meyer. The piece is crafted with 14-karat gold, features a diamond-cut bead chain, and is available for purchase on jennifermeyer.com.

Miu Miu Crystal Embellished Platform Sandals
Here’s a closer look at the Miu Miu sandals.
CREDIT: Farfetch

Watch on FN

For shoes, Roberts elevated the elegant ensemble with a pair of Crystal Embellished Platform Sandals from Miu Miu in a baby pink colorway. These shoes feature a leather and acrylic construction with a chunky 4.3-inch heel, a strappy toe and a crystal-encrusted ankle strap with buckle detail. They retail for $990 and are available for purchase on farfetch.com.

emma roberts, emma roberts maternity style, emma roberts october 2020
Emma Roberts spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Oct. 7, 2020.
CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

This sighting further confirms that a flowy dress styled with elegant footwear has become the Roberts’ maternity uniform. Recently, the 29-year-old was spotted wearing various sandal trends, from these raspberry-hued slides, which she paired with a pink floral dress, to these black Birkenstock-esque clogs that she wore with a Canadian tuxedo ensemble.

Another one of her go-to maternity footwear styles is her By Far Tom Leather loafers in the white colorway. This month, she has worn these flat shoes with a long brown knit sweater dress, paired with a tweed maxi coat and an oversized beige cardigan shacket.

To elevate your ensembles, shop similar platform sandal styles below.

Dream-Paris-Sandal

To Buy: Dream Paris Chunky Heel Sandals, $38.

Chinese-Laundry-Platform

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Heeled Platform Sandal, $64.

Sam-Edelman-Kath-Sandal

To Buy: Sam Edelman Kath Sandals, $68.

Click through this gallery to discover how more celebrities style sandals for the colder months. 

