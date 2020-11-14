Emma Roberts’ Maternity Style Includes Ruffle Minidress and Crystal Miu Miu Platforms

Emma Roberts continues to glow in her girly ensembles and masters how to show off a baby bump in style.

On Friday, the “Holidate” actress wore a $1,050 Yellow Poppy Ruffled Floral Dress from Zimmermann to speak with Drew Barrymore on her namesake talk show. The dress features a 100% silk poplin construction in a mini length and is available for purchase on netaporter.com.

The “American Horror Story” star accessorized the sunny-hued outfit with a $1,550 Large Hammered Heart Pendant Necklace from Jennifer Meyer. The piece is crafted with 14-karat gold, features a diamond-cut bead chain, and is available for purchase on jennifermeyer.com.

Here’s a closer look at the Miu Miu sandals. CREDIT: Farfetch

For shoes, Roberts elevated the elegant ensemble with a pair of Crystal Embellished Platform Sandals from Miu Miu in a baby pink colorway. These shoes feature a leather and acrylic construction with a chunky 4.3-inch heel, a strappy toe and a crystal-encrusted ankle strap with buckle detail. They retail for $990 and are available for purchase on farfetch.com.

Emma Roberts spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Oct. 7, 2020. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

This sighting further confirms that a flowy dress styled with elegant footwear has become the Roberts’ maternity uniform. Recently, the 29-year-old was spotted wearing various sandal trends, from these raspberry-hued slides, which she paired with a pink floral dress, to these black Birkenstock-esque clogs that she wore with a Canadian tuxedo ensemble.

Another one of her go-to maternity footwear styles is her By Far Tom Leather loafers in the white colorway. This month, she has worn these flat shoes with a long brown knit sweater dress, paired with a tweed maxi coat and an oversized beige cardigan shacket.

