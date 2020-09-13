Emma Roberts Gives Cutest Maternity Vibes in Baby Doll Outfit and Miu Miu Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Emma Roberts loves a good dress moment and her latest Instagram post only proves that she’s the trendsetter for puff-sleeved numbers. The soon-to-be mom shared a photo of herself wearing a pink polka dotted puff-sleeved dress from Batsheva. On her feet, Roberts wore a towering pair of Miu Miu platform heels.

Her Miu Miu leather Mary Jane pumps featured a buckled ankle strap with a shiny leather-covered heel and platform, with a leather sole and a rubber insert. The shoes retail for $620.50 on Italist.

“Baby doll dress has a whole new meaning,” she captioned her photo.

Related Pregnant Emma Roberts Coordinates Two Checkered Patterns for a Comfy Maternity Look Emma Roberts' Corset Dress & Rothy's Flats Are a Pink Gingham Match Made in Heaven Emma Roberts Goes Comfy-Chic in a Tie-Dye Hoodie, Striped Leggings + New Balances

Earlier this summer, the “American Horror Story” star shared some exciting news with her fans, announcing that she and actor Garrett Hedlund are expecting their first child.

Watch on FN

Since the announcement, Roberts has been seen wearing lots of patterned dresses and comfy outfits such as her micro polka-dot linen dress from the Sleeper’s Summer Collection.

Roberts’ off-duty style is typically casual with a trendy twist. In terms of pricing, her footwear choices run the gamut. She has stepped out in recent months wearing affordable footwear such as New Balance sneakers, Minnetonka moccasins and Vince Camuto flats. She’s also opted for designer styles from brands including By Far, Alexander McQueen, Sarah Flint and Miu Miu.

While it’s been a while since the “Scream Queens” alum last hit the red carpet, she typically goes for soaring heels at awards shows, premieres and the like. For past appearances, Roberts has selected heels from the likes of Tabitha Simmons, Christian Louboutin and Malone Souliers. She is styled by sister duo Cara Smith and Brit Hines (née Smith), who also work with Sophia Bush and Whitney Port.

Looking for a pair of platform pumps to elevate your next dress? Shop styles similar to Robert’s Mary Jane shoes below.

Miu Miu Mary Jane Platform Pumps CREDIT: Courtesy of Italist

Pollini Mary Jane Platform Pumps CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch