Emma Roberts Steps Out in the Chicest Maternity Dress, Sunglasses & Comfy Slides

Emma Roberts spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Oct. 7, 2020.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Emma Roberts continues her maternity style street streak by wearing a pink floral dress, slides and sunnies.

The “Scream Queens” star was spotted once again out and about in Los Angeles today with a leopard tote and iced coffee in hand. Roberts, who announced she’s expecting her first child in August with actor Garrett Hedlund, has embraced her new-mom status by wearing chic outfits, including this take on the Canadian tuxedo.

Emma Roberts out and about in Los Angeles on Oct. 7, 2020. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

Today, the star opted for a flowy pink floral dress for a casual yet put-together look. On her feet, Roberts opted for a pair of slides in a fall-ready colorway. She also carried a trendy leopard bag tote, that looked spacious and chic.

Related Halle Berry Does the Disputed Socks & Sandals Trend To Send a Strong Message Kim Kardashian Laces Up the Boldest Blue Leather Pants To Match a Sheer Top & White Booties Kate Middleton Wows in a Cinched Blue Dress With the Perfect Nude Pump

Often photographed in designer heels from Tabitha Simmons, Christian Louboutin and Malone Souliers, the “Unfabulous” alumnus continues to be a heels girl even while pregnant. The “American Horror Story” actress posted a photo of herself at home wearing a pair of $621 patent leather pumps from Miu Miu on Instagram last month.

Watch on FN

It’s no surprise that Roberts continues to ace the maternity style game. She’s been the center of several high-profile fashions campaigns, including for luxury labels such as Louis Vuitton and Fendi. Additionally, she’s been a front-row guest to many a runway show including Christian Dior, Coach and Lanvin.

Aside from trying on heels at home, Roberts has preferred more comfortable shoes while walking about in Los Angeles. The star has been spotted clogs, Rothys, Vans and sandals over the past two months while with child.

Below, take a look at a few of Emma Roberts’ favorite maternity shoes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

To buy: Rothy’s Scarlet Check slipper, $195; Rothys.com.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To buy: Vans Asher Slip-On Sneaker, $50; Dsw.com.

Flip through the gallery to discover more stars who dared to break away from the pack in “ugly” shoes and sandals.