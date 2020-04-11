Re-route my subscription: Click here

Emma Roberts Pairs Crystal Tory Burch Flats With Her Loungewear, Because Why Not?

By Gina Marinelli
Gina Marinelli

Gina Marinelli

More Stories By Gina

View All
Emma Roberts shares her at-home loungewear look with crystal flats.
Emma Roberts
CREDIT: Shutterstock

In scary times like these, when we’re all staying home as much as possible, getting dressed means something different depending on who you ask. It can be strictly practical, a means to maintain normalcy or intended to keep your spirits high. Emma Roberts’ latest outfit may fall into the last category.

Emma Roberts jeweled Tory Burch flats
Emma Roberts’ Instagram Story
CREDIT: @emmaroberts

The actress shared her look of the day yesterday on Instagram Stories and it featured a relaxed green-and-white striped set from Los Angeles label Le Set. On her feet were flats by Tory Burch covered in a rainbow of chunky crystals. The shoes have an ‘80s high-cut silhouette and gold trim. Each of the candy-like jewels are hand placed for a playful and sparkly effect.

Related

The Numbers Are There So Why Aren't Women's Sports Getting the Same Play as Men's?

Diane von Furstenberg On What It Means to Be a 'Woman In Charge'

At 85, Why Feminist Icon Gloria Steinem Is More Woke Than Ever

Tory Burch crystal flats
Buy: Tory Burch Crystal Flat $328
Buy it

Sure, a crystal shoe may seem a bit dressed up for a day at home. But if you, too, find some positivity in wearing something colorful and sparkly, well, why not? After all, as Lynn Yaeger wrote in Vogue recently: “If you love fashion, you do not stop loving it in the face of adversity. What in other times might seem like vanity can quickly morph into a kind of self-preservation, a form of heartfelt rebellion.”

Roberts, who works with stylist sister duo Brit and Kara Smith, has been sharing several of her at-home looks during her time adhering to L.A.’s stay-at-home orders. In addition, the @belletrist bookclub cofounder has also been continuing to share her latest reading material — something that may come in handy for anyone also at home looking for a literary escape.

For other embellished flats to wear now, later, or whenever, check out more picks below.

ASOS Flats

To Buy: ASOS DESIGN Luminous Embellished Slingback Ballet Flats, $45

Self Portrait flats

To Buy: Self-Portrait Matilda Embellished Flat, $269

Charles and Keith flats

To Buy: Charles and Keith Espadrille Toe Cap Slingback Flats, $43

Want more?

A Compassionate Guide to Work-From-Home Fashion

The Shoes Our Editors Are Wearing While Working From Home

6 Work-From-Home Looks Inspired by ‘Sex and the City’ and Carrie Bradshaw

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad