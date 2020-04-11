Emma Roberts Pairs Crystal Tory Burch Flats With Her Loungewear, Because Why Not?

In scary times like these, when we’re all staying home as much as possible, getting dressed means something different depending on who you ask. It can be strictly practical, a means to maintain normalcy or intended to keep your spirits high. Emma Roberts’ latest outfit may fall into the last category.

Emma Roberts’ Instagram Story CREDIT: @emmaroberts

The actress shared her look of the day yesterday on Instagram Stories and it featured a relaxed green-and-white striped set from Los Angeles label Le Set. On her feet were flats by Tory Burch covered in a rainbow of chunky crystals. The shoes have an ‘80s high-cut silhouette and gold trim. Each of the candy-like jewels are hand placed for a playful and sparkly effect.

Sure, a crystal shoe may seem a bit dressed up for a day at home. But if you, too, find some positivity in wearing something colorful and sparkly, well, why not? After all, as Lynn Yaeger wrote in Vogue recently: “If you love fashion, you do not stop loving it in the face of adversity. What in other times might seem like vanity can quickly morph into a kind of self-preservation, a form of heartfelt rebellion.”

Roberts, who works with stylist sister duo Brit and Kara Smith, has been sharing several of her at-home looks during her time adhering to L.A.’s stay-at-home orders. In addition, the @belletrist bookclub cofounder has also been continuing to share her latest reading material — something that may come in handy for anyone also at home looking for a literary escape.

For other embellished flats to wear now, later, or whenever, check out more picks below.

To Buy: ASOS DESIGN Luminous Embellished Slingback Ballet Flats, $45

To Buy: Self-Portrait Matilda Embellished Flat, $269

To Buy: Charles and Keith Espadrille Toe Cap Slingback Flats, $43