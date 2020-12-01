Emma Roberts Flatters Her Baby Bump in a Blazer & Leggings With ‘Ugly’ Sandals

Emma Roberts found the perfect piece to help elevate her off-duty style today: a well-tailored blazer.

The checkered design complemented the “American Horror Story” actress‘ coordinating gray tee and heathered gray maternity leggings as she stepped out in Los Angeles this afternoon; Roberts is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

Emma Roberts out and about in Los Angeles, Dec. 1. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

A closer view of Emma Roberts double-strap sandals. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

On her feet, Roberts kept comfortable in one of 2020’s biggest footwear trends, “ugly” sandals. The double-strap pair bears resemblance to Birkenstock’s classic Arizona slides, a celeb-favorite for its comfortable cork footbed and smooth faux-leather uppers.

“Ugly” sandals, like clogs and ballet flats, are experiencing a revitalization amongst growing celebrity style trends and footwear favorites; the new appreciation for the classic slip-on style comes with an increased desire for comfort and stability in the fashion world amidst the current environment. These sandals fall in line with the regrowth of loungewear trends, slipper styles and more as influencers turn what once was considered taboo or plebian into the must-have pieces for fall.

You can find these double-strap pairs on everyone from Katie Holmes to Britney Spears and Chris Pine this year. Roberts’ sandals in particular retail for $100 at DSW.com.

Birkenstock Arizona sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

The easygoing sandals have quickly become one of Roberts’ go-to silhouettes throughout her pregnancy. Just last week, the actress stepped out in the pair as well as an animal-print maxi dress layered under a button-front lightweight jacket for a quick shopping spree with her mother, Kelly Cunningham, in Los Angeles.

Emma Roberts out and about shopping in Los Angeles, Nov. 24. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

Even though she is staying close to home, Emma Roberts has continued putting on chic looks and serving up stylish outfit inspiration for those of us struggling to even put on real shoes. The “Scream Queens” actress has been debuting a mix of en vogue maternity ensembles since announcing her pregnancy in August. The looks include everything from polka dot dresses with impressive 4-inch Miu Miu heels to Tory Burch floral frocks with square-toe boots.

