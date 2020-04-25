Emma Roberts Gives Off Retro Vibes in a $40 Spring Dress With Grungy Boots

Emma Roberts’ spring-ready minidress is the perfect number to brighten your day.

The “Scream Queens” actress went retro in a long-sleeve colorful outfit from Delia by Dolls Kill. The look features a mesh overlay with lettuce ruffle hemlines and retails for just $40 at DollsKill.com.

She balanced out the silhouette with a set of grungy shoes. Handmade in Spain, her Ranch Road Boots blend together smooth leather uppers with a lace-up front and a 2.25-inch block heel. The Starr silhouette is available for $378 on the brand’s website.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ranch Road Boots

Even though she is staying home, Roberts has continued putting on chic looks and serving up stylish outfit inspiration for those of us struggling to even put on real shoes. Her ensembles blend together top trends and comfort, like layering an H&M sweater and pants set with a Free People jacket and $487 By Far lace-up boots.

The 29-year-old also donned a tennis outfit that earned a comment of approval from none other than five-time Grand Slam title holder Maria Sharapova. With a Mother of Pearl sweater, Nylora biker shorts and black New Balance sneakers, Roberts was ready for a full match in style.

