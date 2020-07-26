Emma Roberts’ Corset Dress & Rothy’s Flats Are a Pink Gingham Match Made in Heaven

Emma Roberts went for the ultimate matchy-matchy look in her latest Instagram post.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform on Saturday, the 29-year-old actress looked stylish in a pink and white gingham corset dress from Sleeper. The midi dress, which features a square neck, puff sleeves and a center-front slit, can be shopped now from Brownsfashion.com for $292.

For footwear, Roberts kept the pink and white gingham theme going with her Rothy’s flats, selecting a merino wool loafer from the label’s collaboration with Marta Ferri. While the exact style chosen by the “American Horror Story” star is no longer available, a similar-looking white and red gingham loafer can be purchased for $195 on Rothys.com.

A Marta Ferri x Rothy's checked loafer. CREDIT: Courtesy of Rothy's

To complete her stylish ensemble, Roberts opted for a straw fedora with a black brim (available from Garmentory.com for $150) as well as white cat eye sunglasses from Raen ($140 on Madewell.com).

Roberts captioned her image: “she wanted to match (a while ago) 🌸 @lilykershaw.”

Other celebrity fans of Rothy’s sustainably made footwear include Lily Collins, Jenna Dewan, Mandy Moore and Meghan Markle — who famously wore the label’s The Point flat during an October 2018 trip to Australia. And Roberts herself has several times opted for the brand’s loafers.

Roberts’ typical off-duty style is typically casual with a trendy twist. In terms of pricing, the A-lister’s footwear choices run the gamut. She has stepped out in recent months wearing affordable footwear such as New Balance sneakers, Minnetonka moccasins and Vince Camuto flats. She’s also opted for designer styles from brands including By Far, Alexander McQueen, Sarah Flint and Miu Miu.

While it’s been a while since the “Scream Queens” alum last hit the red carpet, she typically goes for soaring heels at awards shows, premieres and the like. For past appearances, Roberts has selected heels from the likes of Tabitha Simmons, Christian Louboutin and Malone Souliers. She is styled by sister duo Cara Smith and Brit Hines (née Smith), who also work with Sophia Bush and Whitney Port.

Over the years, Roberts has landed plenty of high-profile fashion campaigns, including for luxury labels Louis Vuitton and Fendi as well as the more accessible Aerie. In addition, the “Unfabulous” lead has sat front row at runway shows for the likes of Christian Dior, Coach and Lanvin.

Does Roberts’ look have you feeling inspired to give gingham a whirl? We’ve rounded up some more shoe styles below that fit the bill.

