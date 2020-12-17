×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin Is Pushing the Fashion Envelope With Her Quirky & Whimsical Style

By Nikara Johns
Nikara Johns

Nikara Johns

More Stories By Nikara

View All
emma corrin, princess diana, the crown
Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in "The Crown" season 4.
CREDIT: Ollie Upton/Netflix

Emma Corrin is a name to remember. The 25-year-old actress is making waves for her performance as young Princess Diana in Season 4 of Netflix’s “The Crown.” Off-screen, she’s also turning heads for her quirky style statements.

Corrin may be a rising talent but she’s dressing like a seasoned red carpet star alla Kerry Washington or Nicole Kidman. Just look at the Miu Miu ensemble she wore for “The Crown’s” virtual premiere in November. She wore a custom outfit complete with head-to-toe tartan featuring a puff-sleeved top and matching leggings with dramatic platform heels.

Her risky and whimsical aesthetic may not come as a surprise given her stylist is Harry Lambert, whose client list also includes Harry Styles.

Earlier this month, Lambert posted behind-the-scenes photos from Corrin’s fittings that never got to see the light of day due to the pandemic. In one look (swipe below) she is seen in a colorful sweater dress from Loewe paired with black an white slingbacks from Rejina Pyo. In another outfit, she wore a Nensi Dojaka dress with sheer lace-up stockings in Jimmy Choo pumps.

Watch on FN

Related

Hailey Baldwin Does a Modern Spin on Princess Diana's Oversized Blazer-and-Boots Combo

How Kate Middleton Is Channeling Princess Diana With Her Pakistan Royal Tour Style

5 of Princess Diana's Favorite Trends Are Coming Back in Style

Corrin pushed the envelope even further with a Chopova Lowena puff-sleeved minidress (a designer Harry Styles wore for his Vogue cover shoot). The look featured recycled folkloric fabrics including contrasting tartan detailing. Keep scrolling to see.

When in-person events were still a thing, Corrin was flying under the radar as a style star to watch. For instance, at the 2020 Venice Film Festival in September, she made an appearance in a chic sailor look, wearing Miu Miu.

7th Venice Film Festival, Celebrities arrivals. 07 Sep 2020 Pictured: Emma Corrin. Photo credit: KILPIN / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA698818_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Emma Corrin at the 2020 Venice Film Festival.
CREDIT: KILPIN / MEGA
Right before the world shutdown, we saw Corrin in March at Paris Fashion Week in another Miu Miu look. This time she wore a velvet dress with floral embroidery on the collar and cuffs paired with crystal-embellished sandals.

Arrivals at the Miu Miu show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021. 03 Mar 2020 Pictured: Emma Corrin. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA624014_054.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Emma Corrin at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week in March.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA
This certainly won’t be the last time we see the star, so keep your eyes peeled for more statement-making ensembles that are sure to come.

Albert 2 scanner from aetrex scanning Sponsored By Aetrex

Aetrex Unveils the All-in-One 3D Scanner: The Albert 2

The Albert 2 is designed to deliver unmatched data, an authentic retail experience and opportunities for revenue growth.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad