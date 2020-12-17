‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin Is Pushing the Fashion Envelope With Her Quirky & Whimsical Style

Emma Corrin is a name to remember. The 25-year-old actress is making waves for her performance as young Princess Diana in Season 4 of Netflix’s “The Crown.” Off-screen, she’s also turning heads for her quirky style statements.

Corrin may be a rising talent but she’s dressing like a seasoned red carpet star alla Kerry Washington or Nicole Kidman. Just look at the Miu Miu ensemble she wore for “The Crown’s” virtual premiere in November. She wore a custom outfit complete with head-to-toe tartan featuring a puff-sleeved top and matching leggings with dramatic platform heels.

Her risky and whimsical aesthetic may not come as a surprise given her stylist is Harry Lambert, whose client list also includes Harry Styles.

Earlier this month, Lambert posted behind-the-scenes photos from Corrin’s fittings that never got to see the light of day due to the pandemic. In one look (swipe below) she is seen in a colorful sweater dress from Loewe paired with black an white slingbacks from Rejina Pyo. In another outfit, she wore a Nensi Dojaka dress with sheer lace-up stockings in Jimmy Choo pumps.

Corrin pushed the envelope even further with a Chopova Lowena puff-sleeved minidress (a designer Harry Styles wore for his Vogue cover shoot). The look featured recycled folkloric fabrics including contrasting tartan detailing. Keep scrolling to see.

When in-person events were still a thing, Corrin was flying under the radar as a style star to watch. For instance, at the 2020 Venice Film Festival in September, she made an appearance in a chic sailor look, wearing Miu Miu.

Emma Corrin at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. CREDIT: KILPIN / MEGA Right before the world shutdown, we saw Corrin in March at Paris Fashion Week in another Miu Miu look. This time she wore a velvet dress with floral embroidery on the collar and cuffs paired with crystal-embellished sandals.