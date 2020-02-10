Eminem Performs in Air Jordan Sneakers for a Surprise Appearance at the 2020 Oscars

In a surprising performance, Eminem took the stage at the 2020 Oscars.

The rapper won Best Original Song in 2003 for “Lose Yourself” but didn’t attend the ceremony to accept or perform the award; following a tribute to iconic movie soundtracks this year, he finally got his moment. He went with an all-black ensemble for the occasion in an All Saints $130 hoodie worn under a leather jacket, black jeans and layered gold jewelry.

On his feet, the rapper, whose given name is Marshall Mathers, wore a classic pair of all-black Nike Air Jordan Retro 4 high-top sneakers.

He has previously collaborated with the brand for a series of different limited-edition sneakers; the various pairs are so exclusive, with his Jordan 4 Retro Eminem Encore from 2017 reselling now for up to $40,000 on resale sites like StockX.

The rapper tweeted a video of the original award ceremony from 2003 with the caption: “Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here.”

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

The performance took crowds and audiences at home by surprise; according to Variety, the Dolby Theatre was on tight security during rehearsals and that if word of his showing leaked, Eminem would be able to cancel if he chose.

