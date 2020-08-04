EmRata Pairs New Balance Sneakers With a Floral Mini Dress for a Beach Day

Emily Ratakjowski’s latest sporty but feminine combo included a floral minidress and hot pink New Balance Sneakers.

The star posted a few highlights from her day at the beach on Instagram.

The model, who has been keeping active in New Balance sneakers this summer, wore yet another pair on her Monday excursion. EmRata swapped out her gray New Balance 574 Core Sneakers for what appears to be a pair of New Balance WL720v1 Classics. She posted more moments of her summer adventure to Instagram stories.

EmRata posed her day at the beach on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

Ratajkowski has been sticking to brown tones when it comes to clothing, which brings out her summer glow. For fans of this look, try copying EmRata’s brown clothing trend by opting for dresses, pants and skirts with leopard or floral designs.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reformation

To Buy: Reformation Marlowe Dress, $98.

Below check out our top footwear picks when it comes to replicating EmRata’s latest look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: New Balance Classics WL720v1, Was $65, Now $49.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Veja Esplar SE Canvas Sneaker, $100.

