Emily Ratajkowski’s Red Square-Toe Sandals, Zebra Minidress & Matching Cowboy Hat Are Weekend-Ready

Emily Ratajkowski’s latest look is quite the fashion statement.

The model took to Instagram to share a photo of her wearing a mini zebra dress, red square-toe heels and a cowboy hat. The fun accessory not only added a bit of oomph to her outfit, but its exaggerated silhouette made it perfect to capture on the social media platform.

EmRata also shared moments of her day on her Instagram stories, where she alluded that she was on set for a photo shoot. On her feet, the model wore her favorite sandals: square-toe heels.

Square toe sandals surfaced in 2019 when Bottega Veneta brought the silhouette back into style with its thong square toe profile for the fall season. A popular choice among the fashion crowd, the sandal has not lost traction and can be spotted on the feet of other influencers like Olivia Culpo, as well.

The secret to EmRata’s success in pulling off trends like the square toe heel or zebra dress and cowboy hat combo is not only to wear them with confidence but play with colors, as well. The classic, black, red and white combo for Emily’s latest look is a prime example.

After years of being spotted out and about on the streets, EmRata knows how to pepper in eye-catching elements. A red square toe heel is the perfect staple shoe for fans looking to add a pop of color to their outfits. The best part? The shoe doesn’t have to be paired with an animal print mini dress, it can be worn with black and white solid-colored basics, as well.

Below, take a look at a few items inspired by EmRata’s red square toe heels:

