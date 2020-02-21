Emily Ratajkowski Completes Her Luxe Outfit With a Pair of Under-$200 Zara Boots

Emily Ratajkowski’s boot collection includes chic styles from high-fashion brands like Celine, Magda Butrym and Paris Texas, but every once in a while she switches it up with an affordable brand: Zara.

The model’s stylist shared a photo today of EmRata out and about during Milan Fashion Week wearing a Tom Ford suit; similar blazers from the brand retail from $3,690 to $4,250 while the trousers range from $1,250 to $1,990 on the brand’s website. Her Bottega Veneta pouch bag retails alone for $2,700, rounding out the high-profile and high-price-tag ensemble.

The “I Feel Pretty” actress balanced out the designer elements of her outfit with an unexpected pair of bold boots from Zara that retail for $169; the style features a split colorway of black and bright yellow leathers with an on-trend square toe and a low-calf shaft height, all atop a 3.7-inch curved heel. The high-low moment didn’t go unnoticed and earned a comment from fellow model Lily Aldridge who simply deemed the look “Chic.”

Zara two-tone heeled leather boots. CREDIT: Zara

The Milan outing wasn’t Ratajkowski’s first occasion wearing boots from the Spanish-based retailer; on Oct. 10, 2019, the 28-year-old took her dog for a walk wearing a now sold-out pair of the brand’s brown leather square-toe heeled boots that sold originally for $169 as well.

Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog for a walk in Zara boots in New York, Oct. 10, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear fans who want to try out a two-tone style like EmRata, check out these next pairs.

