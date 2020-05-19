Emily Ratajkowski Glows in a Head to Toe White + Nike Air Max 90

For her latest dog walking ensemble, Emily Ratajkowski invited her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard to coordinate on matching looks.

Together, the couple took their pet Colombo for a stroll in Los Angeles last night in a monochromatic sweatshirt and sweatpants combinations. While McClard popped in a royal blue set with all-black chunky-soled sneakers, Ratajkowski glowed in head-to-toe white as seen on her Instagram Stories.

She continued the color theme down to her lace-up sneakers courtesy of Nike. The brand’s Air Max 90 silhouette highlights a retro running silhouette with mixed material uppers and a Max Air unit in the heel for a cushioned effect. Finish Line sells the classic style in the model’s choice of an all-white colorway for $120 on its website.

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard out for a dog walk in Los Angeles, May 18. CREDIT: Courtesy of Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Nike Air Max 90. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike sneakers join a long list of lightly shaded shoes that EmRata prefers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, the 28-year-old favors all-white pairs from the likes of Reebok, Adidas or Veja. If she decides to spruce it up with a heeled style, you can find the “We Are Your Friends” star in her favorite red Celine boots or square-toe sandals courtesy of brands like Proenza Schouler and Versace.

Ratajkowski founded her own line of intimates, swimwear and apparel titled Inamorata in 2017. Beyond modeling pieces from her own collections, the “We Are Your Friends” star previously starred in campaigns for DKNY, The Kooples and Jason Wu among others.

