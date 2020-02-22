Emily Ratajkowski & Barbara Palvin Wear Strappy Square-Toe Sandals at Versace Show

Famous faces stepped out for the Versace show last night during Milan Fashion Week to take in the iconic brand’s fall ’20 collection. Guests included models Emily Ratajkowski and Barbara Palvin, who both sported strappy sandals for the occasion.

Ratajkowski was photographed arriving in a red double-breasted blazer dress from Versace’s pre-fall ’20 offering. The 28-year-old actress and swimwear designer paired the look with gold metallic sandals featuring a square toe silhouette, multiple straps and a sky-high stiletto heel. She was also seen carrying a red leather Versace Virtus camera bag retailing for $1,225.

Emily Ratajkowski arrives wearing a Versace pre-fall 2020 look with strappy gold sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Palvin dressed in a black Versace ensemble consisting of a collared cape-style top with a plunging neckline and a coordinating mini skirt. The 26-year-old Hungarian-born model accessorized with oversized gold hoops and a black leather quilted Versace bag. Black leather high heel sandals featuring a chunky ankle strap with gold hardware pulled the look together.

Barbara Palvin arriving at the Versace show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ratajkowsk and Palvin were both snapped posing with designer Donatella Versace backstage at the star-studded show, which saw Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, Irina Shayk and more of the world’s top supermodels hit the catwalk.

Emily Ratajkowski posing backstage with designer Donatella Versace. CREDIT: Shutterstock

