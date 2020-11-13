Emily Ratajkowski Gives the Tie-Dye Trend a ‘Bumpin’ Twist in a Paneled Dress & Chain Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski gave the tie-dye trend a chic twist as she added to her growing repertoire of chic maternity looks.

The model, who is expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, took to Instagram today to show off her look of the day in an outfit that included a Kim Shui maxi dress; the Black Dye design features a soft jersey fabric with exposed purl stitching, retailing for $349 on the brand’s website.

When it came down to footwear, EmRata didn’t have to choose between comfort and glam thanks to Proenza Schouler. The influencer opted for the American label’s Puffy sneakers, a blown-out leather style accented with a standout gold chain adornment. Set atop a slight platform base with a contrast rubber outsole, the paneled style comes with a $770 price tag at Farfetch.com.

Proenza Schouler Puffy sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Earlier this week, Ratajkowski debuted a more casual take on her pregnancy style in sneakers from Re/done. In a new silhouette of her favorite type of footwear, relaxed white sneakers, thee pair on Nov. 9 came in the form of a low-top silhouette with a soft white fabric upper, gray suede overlays and a contrasting black treaded outsole. The soft sneakers retail for $460 at Net-a-Porter.

Emily Ratajkowski steps out and about in Los Angeles, Nov. 9. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

In addition to her pair today, EmRata owns a long list of light-colored sneakers that she prefers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, she favors all-white pairs from the likes of Nike, Reebok, Adidas or Veja. If she decides to spruce it up with a more colorful style, you can find the “I Feel Pretty” star in her new beloved Keds skate shoes, Bottega Veneta heels or her favorite red Celine snakeskin boots. Most recently, the model debuted a series of standout sneakers courtesy of Travis Scott’s must-have Nike collaborations.

As for design herself, Ratajkowski founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017 before she expanded it to become Inamorata Woman, including a wider variety of pieces like apparel, swimsuits and more. Beyond modeling pieces from her own collections, the 29-year-old has starred in campaigns for DKNY, The Kooples and Jason Wu, among others.

