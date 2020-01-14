Emily Ratajkowski Has the Trendiest Courtside Look in Tie-Dye+ White Boots

Emily Ratajkowski is nothing if not trend-forward.

The model sported a very of the moment outfit on Monday night as she sat front row at the Los Angeles Lakers’ game alongside husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski wore an Online Ceramics tie-dye T-shirt paired with high-waisted, lightwash jeans. Tie-dye is having a major moment that began in 2019, thanks to designers like Giuseppe Zanotti and Dries Van Noten as well as celebrities including Jonah Hill and Justin Bieber.

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the Los Angeles Lakers game on Jan. 13. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Emily Ratajkowski’s white Magda Butrym boots. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the “I Feel Pretty” actress sported white knee-high boots from Magda Butrym. The boots boasted a pointed toe, a knee-length cut and a creamy leather upper, with a heel height of 3.1-inch. A curved peak added a Western-style element to the look, a fitting choice as Western-inspired silhouettes continue to enjoy popularity among the fashion set.

The boots are available to shop on Farfetch.com, where they have been marked down from $1,451 to $726.

Magda Butrym white boots. CREDIT: Farfetch

Ratajkowski completed her outfit with sparkling earrings, several rings and a glittering silver purse.

When it comes to her off-duty style, Ratajkowski typically likes to choose more casual wares. The influencer often can be spotted in sneakers, including pairs from Nike, Veja and Adidas. In recent months, she’s been into boots, choosing silhouettes from Celine, Yeezy and Steve Madden.

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the Los Angeles Lakers game on Jan. 13. CREDIT: Splash News

