×
Emily Ratajkowski Dresses Up a Ribbed Tank Dress for Fall With Cream Knee-High Boots 

By Robyn Merrett
EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant supermodel Emily Ratajkowski shows off her growing baby bump in a skintight black dress.
Emily Ratajkowski just gave an important lesson on cross-seasonal dressing.

On Sunday, the pregnant supermodel and actress stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a black ribbed tank dress that hugged her growing baby bump and flowed just past her knees. The star paired the look with a croc-embossed shoulder bag, a face mask and black sporty sunglasses.

As for footwear, Ratajkowski opted for a pair of cream knee-high boots, making a case for holding on to summer dresses during colder months. The shoes featured a squared toe and a relatively low sculpted pyramid heel. The knee-high boots — a style popular on the fall 2020 runways — dressed up the casual dress, but kept the ensemble easy going and relaxed.

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in Los Angeles on Nov. 22 in black tank dress and cream knee high boots.
Emily Ratajkowski steps out in Los Angeles on Nov. 22 in black tank dress and cream knee high boots.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA
EXCLUSIVE: Pregnant supermodel Emily Ratajkowski shows off her growing baby bump in a skintight black dress and long white boots. The model and actress, 29, looked glam as she tenderly touched her stomach in the form fitting outfit after picking up some groceries from Erewhon in Los Angeles. MANDATORY BYLINE/CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA. 22 Nov 2020 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA716718_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A closer view at Emily Ratajkowski’s boots.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA
Ratajkowski sported a different knee-high look back in October.

The mom-to-be, who is expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, was spotted in New York on Oct. 27, wearing a stylish fall trench coat, which she paired with a white button up. Ratajkowski kept the bottom of her shirt unbuttoned, allowing her growing bump to peep out over her low-rise mom jeans.

On her feet, she wore slouchy knee-high boots that featured a croc-embossed leather upper atop a pointed tow and a towering stiletto heel.

When she’s not strutting in trendy boots, Ratajkowski’s maternity style includes Superga sneakers. She was spotted out on a morning stroll in the brand’s 2490 Cotu sneakers on Nov. 14 and she wore the buzzy sneakers again during her babymoon on Nov. 19.

Elevate your own tank dress with similar boots as Emrata with these picks below.

Marc Fisher Knee High Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Hallie Knee High Boot, $192 (was $289)

Steve Madden Knee High Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Nilly Knee High Boot, $120 (Was $200)

Sam Edelman Knee Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Sam Edelman Lindsey Pointed Toe Knee High Boot, $100 (was $225)

