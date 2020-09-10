Emily Ratajkowski Does the Pantless Trend in a Cozy Sweatshirt & Her Go-To Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski brought out her most comfortable look for a stroll across New York this week.

The model gave athleisure-chic style inspiration yesterday in Manhattan, getting some fresh air in an oversize crewneck sweatshirt and matching black biker shorts that blended into her top for a pantless look.

The effortless “pantless” trend has returned to the celebrity style scene amidst growing desires for comfy-chic apparel and athletic-inspired silhouettes during the current climate; stars like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and more have frequented the combination in recent weeks with more on the horizon as fall starts to settle.

Emily Ratajkowski out and about in New York, Sept. 9. CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

A close-up of Emily Ratajkowski’s Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

For her shoes, Ratajkowski kept up with the Gen-Z trends in a pair of Nike sneakers. Though the brand’s Air Force 1 silhouette debuted in the 1980s, it has once more become a generational icon and must-have shoe of the summer thanks to a push from the younger crowd and TikTok-inspired trends. Spanning decades of trends with its effortless silhouette and chunky appeal, the pair also comes with a more wallet-friendly price tag of $90 at Nike.com.

Related Kylie Jenner Matches Mom Jeans To Rare Nike Yeezys That Resell For Up to $22.8K Nike Air Max Made Freddy Krueger-Inspired Sneakers in Time for Halloween Kendall Jenner Looks Workout Ready in a Neon Sports Bra, Leggings & Off-White x Nikes

Emily Ratajkowski out and about in New York, Sept. 9. CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

Watch on FN

A close-up of Emily Ratajkowski’s Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

EmRata chose a similar outfit combination just days ago when she stepped out in the city to walk her dog. Spotted out and about on Monday, the “We Are Your Friends” star traded a sweatshirt for a graphic T-shirt but kept up her biker shorts and Nike duo for the bout of fresh air.

Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog for a walk in New York, Sept. 8. CREDIT: MEGA

On top of her Nike pairs, EmRata owns a long list of light-colored sneakers that she prefers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, she favors all-white pairs from the likes of Reebok, Adidas or Veja. If she decides to spruce it up with a more colorful style, you can find the “I Feel Pretty” star in her new beloved Keds skate shoes, Bottega Veneta heels or her favorite red Celine snakeskin boots. Most recently, the model debuted a series of standout sneakers courtesy of Travis Scott’s must-have Nike collaborations.

As for design herself, Ratajkowski founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017 before she expanded it to become Inamorata Woman, including a wider variety of pieces like apparel, swimsuits and more. Beyond modeling pieces from her own collections, the 29-year-old has starred in campaigns for DKNY, The Kooples and Jason Wu, among others.

Click through the gallery to find more of Emily Ratajkowski’s chic off-duty style.