Emily Ratajkowski Takes a Family Portrait for the Quarantine Age in Bed With Her Husband + Pup

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear McClard
Emily Ratajkowski: Nike
Emily Ratajkowski: Nike
Emily Ratajkowski: Rag & Bone
Emily Ratajkowski: Adidas
Emily Ratajkowski is redefining the family photo for the stay-at-home era.

On Instagram today, the 28-year-old model shared an image of herself alongside husband Sebastian Bear-McClard (39) and their dog, Colombo. In the post, Ratajkowski wore a cozy gray crewneck sweatshirt with matching sweatpants. While shoes in bed are often considered a no-no, the Inamorata womenswear designer sported black sneakers. The shoes appeared to be fabricated from canvas, with a gum sole and white laces.

👨‍👩‍👦

Meanwhile, Bear-McClard wore a baseball cap and a patterned long-sleeve T-shirt. The film producer posed from underneath the covers, so it was unclear as to whether he was, like his wife, wearing shoes in bed.

Ratajkowski received over 200,000 likes on her post within just one hour of adding it to her grid. She captioned the image with just an emoji, selecting one of a couple with a young child.

Colombo appears to be factoring into Ratajkowski’s quarantine plans in a big way. Earlier this month, the influencer married him to Joshua “The Fat Jew” Ostrovsky’s dog, Happy. For the dog wedding, EmRata dressed up in a slinky minidress with Adidas Samba sneakers.

Ratajkowski likes to keep things casual with her off-duty style and often steps out in sneakers. Her wardrobe includes popular styles such as the Nike Air Force 1, the Asics Gel Kayano and the Veja Esplar. On the red carpet and for other public appearances, however, the “Lying and Stealing” actress likes to glam it up with high heels from designer brands like Jimmy Choo and Jacquemus.

