Emily Ratajkowski Models Cozy Sweat Set from Her Clothing Line Paired With Rare New Balance Sneakers

By Robyn Merrett
Emily Ratajkowski is staying cozy this winter.

On Monday, the actress, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, showed off a comfortable new sweat set from her clothing line Inamorata on Instagram.

The ensemble, which will be available on Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET, features a blush-colored crew neck adorned with gold writing. Ratajkowski paired the top with matching lounge pants that are designed with a drawstring waist and a scrunch detail at the bottom. Loungewear has been a must-have wardrobe addition this year as many are sporting more relaxed attire while quarantining amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Other brands like Gap, Old Navy, Aerie, Alo Yoga offer cozy selections like knitwear, joggers and more.

To finalize the at-home look, Ratajkowski opted for a pair rare New Balance sneakers. The model’s classic 574 kicks feature a suede upper and a lace-up closure. The shoes are also designed with a foam-padded collar and tongue with the brand’s signature logo at the heel. The sneaker also sits atop a rubber outsole. While Ratajkowski’s specific pair is currently unavailable, Zappos.com offers a similar style and silhouette for $80.

Watch on FN

The brand, which has been worn by other celebrities, including Bella Hadid and Addison Rae, was honored as Athletic Brand of the Year at the first virtual FN Achievement Awards on Dec. 8. This year, despite challenges due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, New Balance found success with new silhouettes and the reissue of its classic 992, which first debuted in the early 2000s.

When she’s not in New Balances, Emrata’s sneaker collection includes: Supergas, Adidas and even designer selections like Proenza Schouler’s puffy sneakers. The mom-to-be is also a fan of over-the-knee boots, which are trending big this season.

Try out other New Balance styles with these picks below.

