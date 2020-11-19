Emily Ratajkowski Styles Superga Sneakers With Sweatpants and Sheer Crop Top on Babymoon

Emily Ratajkowski is continuing to march to the beat of her own drum when it comes to maternity style.

On Thursday, the model and actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, shared a slideshow of photos on Instagram from her babymoon in Utah at hot-spot resort Amangiri, which included a shot of her wearing sweat pants and a sheer crop top that exposed her growing belly.

She paired the cozy and fun maternity look with a straw hat and gold jewelry.

As for footwear, Ratajkowski sported a pair of Superga 2490 Cotu sneakers. The shoes, which are a go-to choice for many stars including Kate Middleton, feature a lace-up closure and cushioned footbed. The style, which also comes in black, is currently available for purchase for $58 at Zappos.com.

“Babymoon’ in the most special place,” Ratajkowski captioned the social media post.

The Cotu sneakers have been a favorite for Ratajkowski throughout her pregnancy.

On Nov. 14, Ratajkowski was photographed out and about in Los Angeles, wearing a multi-colored graphic print dress from her apparel brand Inamorata, which she founded in 2017. Ratajkowski pulled the look together with the Cotu shoes, making the ensemble comfortable and chic.

Emily Ratajkowski wears Superga sneakers during morning stroll on Nov. 14. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA This also wouldn’t be the first time that Ratajkowski has opted for a top that reveals her baby bump. On Oct. 27, just days after announcing her pregnancy, the mom-to-be stepped out in New York in a stylish fall camel coat, paired with a white blouse. Ratajkowski kept the bottom of her shirt unbuttoned, allowing her growing bump to peep out over her low-rise mom jeans.

To bring her fall style up a level, Ratajkowski included a set of trendy boots. The slouchy knee-high pair featured a croc-embossed leather upper atop a pointed toe and a towering stiletto heel.

