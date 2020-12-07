Emily Ratajkowski Goes Cozy for Christmas Tree Shopping in Black Leotard, Sweatpants and Buzzy Superga Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted Christmas tree shopping with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in Los Angeles, Ca. on Sunday, wearing a cozy pregnancy look.

The actress and model, who is expecting her first child, looked comfortable in a black leotard and gray sweatpants, which she wore untied below her growing baby bump.

Ratajkowski pulled the look together with a khaki denim jacket and a black face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The mom-to-be accessorized the look with gold hoops and layered necklaces. On her feet, Ratajkowski opted for a pair of Superga 2490 Cotu sneakers, a footwear choice she has sported frequently throughout her pregnancy.

The shoes, which are a go-to selection for many stars including Kate Middleton, feature a lace-up closure and cushioned footbed. The style, which also comes in black, is currently available for purchase for $58 at Zappos.com. The affordable sneaker brand offers a variety of styles including platforms, leather iterations and velcro options.

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard go Christmas tree shopping in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA A closer view of Emrata’s shoes. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA Ratajkowski was also spotted in the buzzy shoes on Nov. 14 as she took a morning stroll in Los Angeles. That day, Ratajkowski paired the shoes with a graphic print dress from her apparel brand Inamorata, which she founded in 2017. The mini dress appeared to be sheer in fabric and stopped just above the star’s knees.

In addition to her Supergas, Ratajkowski’s sneaker collection includes other brands like Adidas. On Nov. 27, Ratajkowski enjoyed a hike with her husband, wearing orange Adidas x Karlie Kloss sneakers from the model’s collection, which launched on Dec. 1. The sneakers, called SolarGlide, in the “Raw Amber” colorway feature a mesh upper construction with responsive Boost midsoles. The shoes retail for $140 at Adidas.com.

Emily Ratajkowski wears Superga sneakers during morning stroll on Nov. 14. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA Emrata paired the footwear choice with a gray cropped sweatshirt, black leggings and a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap.

When she’s not wearing sneakers, Ratajkowski’s pregnancy style also includes trendy boots. On Nov. 22, Ratajkowski opted for a pair of cream knee-high boots, which she wore with a black ribbed tank dress. The shoes featured a squared toe and a relatively low sculpted pyramid heel. The knee-high boots — a style popular on the fall 2020 runways — dressed up the casual dress, but kept the ensemble easy going and relaxed.

Add some white sneakers to your wardrobe with these picks below.

To Buy: Superga Acot Linea Platform Sneaker, $80

To Buy: Adidas Superstar Shoes, $85

To Buy: Reebok Club C 85 Shoes, $70

