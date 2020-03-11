Emily Ratajkowski Balances Her Super Baggy Suit in the Chicest Way With Laid-Back Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski is going business casual on the streets of New York.

The model stepped out in Manhattan today wearing a baggy black blazer and pant set with a $3,600 Bottega Veneta purse featuring a chunky gold handle and a pair of $150 Vera Wang sunglasses.

Emily Ratajkowski out and about in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “We Are Your Friends” actress diverted from her office-ready outfit in a pair of laid-back sneakers. Her Adidas x Stella McCartney UltraBoost “Triple White,” released back in January 2017, feature an all-white design with mesh panels on the toe and black accents on the heel. Though the color is long sold out, similar silhouettes are on-sale from the collaboration for $154 versus its original price of $220 at Carbon38.com.

Emily Ratajkowski out and about in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The Adidas sneakers join EmRata’s ever-growing collection of white kicks; the 28-year-old also owns a plethora of bright pairs like the Nike Air Force 1 Low, Nike Cortez and Adidas Samba sneakers.

Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog for a walk in New York, Jan. 24. CREDIT: Splash News

Emily Ratajkowski out and about in New York, Sept. 26, 2019. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski walking her dog, Colombo, in New York’s SoHo neighborhood on Aug. 17. CREDIT: Splash News

EmRata’s pair of Adidas x Stella McCartney sneakers may be sold out, but we found a few similar styles that match her look.

To Buy: Adidas x Stella McCartney UltraBoost Sneakers, $230.

To Buy: Nike Air Force 1 Low Sage, $100.

To Buy: APL Techloom Pro Sneakers, $140.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see more ways Emily Ratajkowski styled her white sneakers.

Want more?

Emily Ratajkowski Completes Her Luxe Outfit With a Pair of Under-$200 Zara Boots

Emily Ratajkowski & Barbara Palvin Wear Strappy Square-Toe Sandals at Versace Show

Emily Ratajkowski’s Square-Toe Cobra Sandals Are the Most Unexpected Winter Shoes