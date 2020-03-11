Sign up for our newsletter today!

Emily Ratajkowski Balances Her Super Baggy Suit in the Chicest Way With Laid-Back Sneakers

By Claudia Miller
emily-ratajkowski-baggy-suit-black
Emily Ratajkowski: January 2020
Emily Ratajkowski: January 2020
Emily Ratajkowski: December 2019
Emily Ratajkowski: December 2019
Emily Ratajkowski is going business casual on the streets of New York.

The model stepped out in Manhattan today wearing a baggy black blazer and pant set with a $3,600 Bottega Veneta purse featuring a chunky gold handle and a pair of $150 Vera Wang sunglasses.

emily ratajkowski, new york, black suit, sneakers
Emily Ratajkowski out and about in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News
emily ratajkowski, new york, black suit, sneakers
A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the “We Are Your Friends” actress diverted from her office-ready outfit in a pair of laid-back sneakers. Her Adidas x Stella McCartney UltraBoost “Triple White,” released back in January 2017, feature an all-white design with mesh panels on the toe and black accents on the heel. Though the color is long sold out, similar silhouettes are on-sale from the collaboration for $154 versus its original price of $220 at Carbon38.com.

The Adidas sneakers join EmRata’s ever-growing collection of white kicks; the 28-year-old also owns a plethora of bright pairs like the Nike Air Force 1 Low, Nike Cortez and Adidas Samba sneakers.

emily ratajkowski, walks dog, colombo, jeans, crop top, leather jacket, socks, nike sneakers
Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog for a walk in New York, Jan. 24.
CREDIT: Splash News
Emily RatajkowskiEmily Ratajkowski out and about, New York, USA - 26 Sep 2019
Emily Ratajkowski out and about in New York, Sept. 26, 2019.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock
Model Emily Ratajkowski, emrata, Adidas samba sneakers, abs, crop top, Colombo, dog walking, wearing green khakis and crop top, walks home from lunch with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and their dog Colombo in Soho in New York CityPictured: Emily RatajkowskiRef: SPL5109764 170819 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 56567623photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Emily Ratajkowski walking her dog, Colombo, in New York’s SoHo neighborhood on Aug. 17.
CREDIT: Splash News

EmRata’s pair of Adidas x Stella McCartney sneakers may be sold out, but we found a few similar styles that match her look.

adidas stella mccartney sneakers

To Buy: Adidas x Stella McCartney UltraBoost Sneakers, $230.

nike sneakers

To Buy: Nike Air Force 1 Low Sage, $100.

apl, sneakers

To Buy: APL Techloom Pro Sneakers, $140.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Click through the gallery to see more ways Emily Ratajkowski styled her white sneakers.

