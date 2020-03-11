Emily Ratajkowski Balances Her Super Baggy Suit in the Chicest Way With Laid-Back Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski is going business casual on the streets of New York.
The model stepped out in Manhattan today wearing a baggy black blazer and pant set with a $3,600 Bottega Veneta purse featuring a chunky gold handle and a pair of $150 Vera Wang sunglasses.
For footwear, the “We Are Your Friends” actress diverted from her office-ready outfit in a pair of laid-back sneakers. Her Adidas x Stella McCartney UltraBoost “Triple White,” released back in January 2017, feature an all-white design with mesh panels on the toe and black accents on the heel. Though the color is long sold out, similar silhouettes are on-sale from the collaboration for $154 versus its original price of $220 at Carbon38.com.
The Adidas sneakers join EmRata’s ever-growing collection of white kicks; the 28-year-old also owns a plethora of bright pairs like the Nike Air Force 1 Low, Nike Cortez and Adidas Samba sneakers.
EmRata’s pair of Adidas x Stella McCartney sneakers may be sold out, but we found a few similar styles that match her look.
To Buy: Adidas x Stella McCartney UltraBoost Sneakers, $230.
To Buy: Nike Air Force 1 Low Sage, $100.
To Buy: APL Techloom Pro Sneakers, $140.
