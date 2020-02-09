Sign up for our newsletter today!

Emily Ratajkowski Wears the Strappiest Thong Toe Sandals With a Versace Minidress at Independent Spirit Awards

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Emily-Ratajkowski-6
Emily Korteweg
Molly Asher
Danny Ramirez
Celine Sciamma
View Gallery 125 Images

Ahead of tomorrow’s highly-anticipated Oscars, Emily Ratajkowski made an appearance at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles today to show support for her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, who produced “Uncut Gems.”

The model-turned-actress walked the blue carpet wearing a slinky black Versace minidress with draped ruched sleeves paired with ultra-strappy high heel black sandals from Versace’s spring 2020 collection. Bella Hadid originally modeled the lace-up thong toe style featuring an ankle buckle closure on the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week last September.

Emily Ratajkowski, versace
Emily Ratajkowski wearing a Versace mini dress and strappy sandals at the Independent Spirit Awards.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 28-year-old “Gone Girl” actress also added some rings and a black clutch bag to pull her look together. Meanwhile, her husband dressed in a classic black suit with a white shirt and glossy black patent leather dress shoes. He topped things off with a pair of casual, California-cool sunglasses.

Emily Ratajkowski, versace spring 2020 sandals
A close-up view of Emily Ratajkowski sporting a pair of Versace spring 2020 sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily Ratajkowski, Independent Spirit Awards
Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski strike a pose on the blue carpet.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
bella hadid, versace spring 2020 runway
Bella Hadid modeling the same sandals on the catwalk at Versace’s spring 2020 show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Check out more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Want more?

Emily Ratajkowski Wears All-White Nike Sneakers With Jeans Tucked In to Her Socks

Emily Ratajkowski’s Airport Style Includes a Classic Pair of $70 Nike Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski Has the Trendiest Courtside Look in Tie-Dye + White Boots

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad