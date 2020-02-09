Emily Ratajkowski Wears the Strappiest Thong Toe Sandals With a Versace Minidress at Independent Spirit Awards

Ahead of tomorrow’s highly-anticipated Oscars, Emily Ratajkowski made an appearance at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles today to show support for her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, who produced “Uncut Gems.”
The model-turned-actress walked the blue carpet wearing a slinky black Versace minidress with draped ruched sleeves paired with ultra-strappy high heel black sandals from Versace’s spring 2020 collection. Bella Hadid originally modeled the lace-up thong toe style featuring an ankle buckle closure on the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week last September.
The 28-year-old “Gone Girl” actress also added some rings and a black clutch bag to pull her look together. Meanwhile, her husband dressed in a classic black suit with a white shirt and glossy black patent leather dress shoes. He topped things off with a pair of casual, California-cool sunglasses.
