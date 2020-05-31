Emily Ratajkowski Protests in Cropped Cardigan, White Skinny Jeans & Adidas Samba Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski is standing up for racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The Inamorata womenswear businesswoman on Saturday attended a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles, where she carried a sign reading: “Dismantle Power Structures of Oppression.” At the protest, Ratajkowski wore a cropped gray cardigan with white skinny jeans, which she belted at the waist.

For footwear, the “I Feel Pretty” actress selected all-white Adidas Samba sneakers, one of her longtime go-to shoe styles. The ’90s-favorite silhouette was born on the soccer field. It boasts a soft leather upper with suede overlays, as well as a rubber sole. The Samba is available (although not in the exact colorway chosen by Ratajkowski) for $90 on Fwrd.com.

Adidas Samba CREDIT: Courtesy of FWRD.com

Floyd was killed on Monday by Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin. After arresting Floyd — an unarmed 46-year-old black man — Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd’s neck. Chauvin, who is white, has been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage — with thousands of individuals from coast to coast coming together to protest racism and police brutality. A slew of brands and retailers have raised their voices to speak against Floyd’s death, including Nordstrom, Nike and Reebok.

Ratajkowski also isn’t the only celebrity who took to the streets of Los Angeles yesterday to protest. Paris Jackson, a musician and the daughter of singer Michael Jackson, was spotted at a Black Lives Matter protest yesterday as well. The star wore an oversize knit sweater with printed harem pants and Birkenstock big-toe sandals.