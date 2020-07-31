Emily Ratajkowski Slips Into a Silk Skirt & Crop Top With the Perfect Summer Sandal

Emily Ratajkowski’s take on summer whites includes the silkiest set.

The model joined a friend for an afternoon in Manhattan yesterday, taking to her Instagram Stories to show her look of the day for the outing. The ensemble matched a smooth white button-front crop top with billowing sleeves to a coordinating wrap skirt with a tied waist and a ruffled hem.

Emily Ratajkowski, right, and a friend pose for a mirror selfie, July 30. CREDIT: Courtesy of Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it classic, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with thong-toe shoe styles as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

Ratajkowski herself boasts a large selection of square-toe sandals from a mix of top labels including Proenza Schouler, Versace and celebrity-favorited brand Bottega-Veneta.

Emily Ratajkowski in a red Versace dress and matching square-toe sandals at the brands fall 20 show in Milan. CREDIT: Gigi Iorio/Splash News

EmRata owns a long list of light-colored sneakers that she prefers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, she favors all-white pairs from the likes of Reebok, Adidas or Nike. If she decides to spruce it up with a heeled style, you can find the “We Are Your Friends” star in her new beloved gray Keds skate shoes or her favorite red Celine boots. Most recently, the model debuted a series of standout sneakers courtesy of Travis Scott’s must-have Nike collaborations.

On Wednesday, she opted for the Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React “Cactus Trails” silhouette, featuring an intentionally distressed look. The style combines a light cream, starfish and dark hazel color palette and highlights Nike’s plush React cushioning technology. While the sneaker initially was priced under $200, it quickly sold out and now can be found on the resale market with pairs going for between $670 and $979 on Farfetch.com, depending on sizing.

Emily Ratajkowski out and about in New York, July 29.<span style="font-family:-apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'Segoe UI', Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, 'Helvetica Neue', sans-serif;font-size:16px;"> </span> CREDIT: Jackson Lee/Splash News

As for design herself, Ratajkowski founded her Inamorata line of intimates, swimwear and apparel in 2017. Beyond modeling pieces from her own collections, the 29-year-old has starred in campaigns for DKNY, The Kooples and Jason Wu, among others.

Recreate EmRata’s look at home with these chic strappy square-toe white sandals.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Schutz Amaia Sandals, $115 (was $165).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Nakita Sandals, $50 (was $150).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Dolce Vita Noles City Sandals, $74 (was $122).

