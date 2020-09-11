Emily Ratajkowski’s Unexpected Street Style Look Layers a Leather Blazer Over Spandex Shorts & Uggs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Ratajkowski combined an unconventional selection of pieces today for a quick outing in New York.

Making her way across downtown Manhattan, the Inamorata Woman founder layered a $78 neon yellow Ugg hoodie over black spandex shorts, all covered up with a black leather elongated blazer.

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in New York in a leather blazer and Ugg boots, Sept. 11. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Emily Ratajkowski

A closer view of Emily Ratajkowski’s Ugg boots. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Emily Ratajkowski

While you can typically find the model in a set of white relaxed sneakers, she switched things up today in a pair of boots from Ugg. The brand’s Classic Ultra Mini pair is the newest take on its signature boot style, offering a super low-cut shaft for easy on-off wear. The pair includes everything Ugg boots are known for including moisture-wicking soft sheepskin lining, a flexible outsole and plush cushioning.

EmRata’s choice of the Antilope colorway retails for $140 at Ugg.com.

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini boots in Antilope. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

As she returned from the Hamptons this week, the “We Are Your Friends” actress repeatedly opted for comfy cozy styles for her outings in the city. On Wednesday, Ratajkowski went for a stroll in a black long-sleeve T-shirt layered over black biker shorts and her new go-to pair of Nike sneakers. Spanning decades of trends with its effortless silhouette and chunky appeal, the Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneaker comes with a more wallet-friendly price tag of $90 at Nike.com.

Emily Ratajkowski out and about in New York, Sept. 9. CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

On top of her Ugg boots and Nike pairs, EmRata owns a long list of light-colored sneakers that she prefers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, she favors all-white pairs from the likes of Reebok, Adidas or Veja. If she decides to spruce it up with a more colorful style, you can find the “I Feel Pretty” star in her new beloved Keds skate shoes, Bottega Veneta heels or her favorite red Celine snakeskin boots. Most recently, the model debuted a series of standout sneakers courtesy of Travis Scott’s must-have Nike collaborations.

As for design herself, Ratajkowski founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017 before she expanded it to become Inamorata Woman, including a wider variety of pieces like apparel, swimsuits and more. Beyond modeling pieces from her own collections, the 29-year-old has starred in campaigns for DKNY, The Kooples and Jason Wu, among others.

