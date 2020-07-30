Emily Ratajkowski Dresses Down Her Sheer Top & Peek-a-Boo Lace Bra With Buzzy Travis Scott x Nike Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski has got the formula to laidback city style figured out.
Taking to the streets of New York yesterday, the 29-year-old model stood out in a printed sheer button-down top from her Inamorata label. Ratajkowski wore the blouse with some buttons undone, revealing a glimpse of her lace-trimmed bra underneath.
The “Lying and Stealing” actress wore low-waisted green pants on the bottom, accessorizing with a black mini bag, tortoiseshell sunglasses and gold hoops. For footwear, she selected sneakers from hip-hop star Travis Scott’s collaboration with Nike.
Released in May, the Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React “Cactus Trails” has an an intentionally distressed look. The style is executed in a light cream, starfish and dark hazel color palette. It features Nike’s plush React cushioning technology, which launched in June 2017. While the shoe initially retailed for under $200, it sold out fast. It’s available on the resale market now, with pairs going for between $670 and $979 on Farfetch.com, depending on sizing.
The Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React “Cactus Trails” appeared to be Ratajkowski’s new favorite shoe. On Tuesday, the A-lister stepped out with a friend in New York wearing the same kicks. She styled them with an oversize white button-down shirt, a brown bra top and high-waisted light brown trousers.
It’s no surprise to see Ratajkowski in sneakers. When she’s off-duty, the influencer often can be spotted in stylish kicks from Adidas, Asics, Nike and Veja. For red carpet shows and appearances, she unsurprisingly upgrades her look with high heels, selecting pairs from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Femme Shoes and Merah Vodianova. To put together her ensembles, the “Gone Girl” star works with stylist Emma Morrison, who also counts Martha Hunt, Lily Aldridge and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley among her clients.
Ratajkowski launched Inamorata as a swimwear line in 2017, later adding womenswear and intimates to the label. In addition to having her own brand, the “I Feel Pretty” alum has landed numerous fashion campaigns for brands such as DKNY, Jason Wu and The Kooples. She has walked the runway for the likes of Marc Jacobs, Versace and Dolce & Gabbana, as well as snagged front row seats to presentations for labels including Alice + Olivia and Proenza Schouler.
