Emily Ratajkowski Goes Sheer in a Mesh Outfit, Bra Set & Her Go-To Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski had a see-through moment supporting her own brand.

The model took to her Instagram Stories to show her outfit of the evening last night, courtesy of her Inamorata Woman line. Coming from its new Mesh Collection, her Wilcox button-up retails for $75 and features a sheer fabric coated in a white and orange abstract print; the pattern continued onto her $85 Beachwood pants, also made from the same see-through material. She paired both pieces over a bra set and high waisted briefs.

Emily Ratajkowski models a sheer set from her Inamorata Woman brand, June 26. CREDIT: Courtesy of Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

On her feet, the newly blonde Ratajkowski selected yet another pair of her go-to footwear style: all-white sneakers. Yesterday’s pick resembles similar silhouettes that she previously wore from Adidas and Veja.

Just a day before on Thursday, EmRata stepped out in Veja kicks matched to a peach paisley dress as she ran errands in New York. Topped off with a signature logo across the tongue and a ghost stitched V on the uppers, the brand’s Esplar silhouette retails for $120 at Nordstrom.com.

Emily Ratajkowski runs errands in New York, June 25. CREDIT: Splash News

For many outdoor excursions, EmRata favors all-white kicks from the likes of Reebok, Adidas or Nike. If she decides to spruce it up with heels, you can find the “We Are Your Friends” star in her favorite red Celine boots or square-toe sandals courtesy of brands like Proenza Schouler and Versace.

Most recently, Ratajkowski debuted a new pair of classic Keds sneakers. The Anchor canvas style includes feminine tailoring, retro foxing and vintage-inspired bottoms; it also features Dream Foam-cushioned footbeds and a kiss foam collar for extra support. Her skater-chic black colorway is even on-sale at Keds.com for $35, discounted from its original $55 price tag.

As for design, Ratajkowski founded her own line of intimates, swimwear and apparel in 2017. Beyond modeling pieces from her own collections, the “We Are Your Friends” star previously starred in campaigns for DKNY, The Kooples and Jason Wu, among others.

Recreate Emily Ratajkowski’s footwear look at home with these all-white styles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Circus by Sam Edelman Devin Sneakers, $55.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Puma Cali Sneakers, $72 (was $80).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Vans Old Skool, $50.

Check out the gallery to discover even more ways Emily Ratajkowski styles her all-white shoes.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.