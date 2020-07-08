Emily Ratajkowski Pairs a Sheer Top With Retro Jeans & Veja Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski gave her twist on business casual style in the most on-brand manner.

The newly blonde model ventured out in New York this morning wearing a pair of retro-inspired boot-cut jeans, teamed with a matching $42 lacey bralette from her Inamorata Women brand and a sheer pink wrap-waist blouse.

Emily Ratajkowski out and about in New York, July 8. CREDIT: Splash News

Her all-white footwear comes from popular French sneaker label Veja and features contrast outsoles with smooth leather uppers. Topped off with a signature logo across the tongue and a ghost-stitched V on the uppers, the Esplar silhouette retails for $120 at Nordstrom.com.

Ratajkowski gave fans a closer look at the blouse on her Instagram page, sharing a series of selfies as she lounged on a matching pink chaise.

At the end of June, EmRata stepped out in Versace shades with the same Veja kicks matched to a peach paisley dress and a Lakers mask inspired by the late Kobe Bryant’s jersey number as she ran errands in New York.

Emily Ratajkowski runs errands in New York, June 25. CREDIT: Splash News

The Veja sneakers are just one of a long list of light-colored sneakers that EmRata prefers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, she favors all-white pairs from the likes of Reebok, Adidas or Nike. If she decides to spruce it up with a heeled style, you can find the “We Are Your Friends” star in her favorite red Celine boots or square-toe sandals courtesy of brands like Proenza Schouler and Versace.

As for design, Ratajkowski founded her Inamorata line of intimates, swimwear and apparel in 2017. Beyond modeling pieces from her own collections, the 29-year-old has starred in campaigns for DKNY, The Kooples and Jason Wu, among others.

