Emily Ratajkowski Models a Satin Bikini From Her Own Line With the Strappiest Square-Toe Sandals

Once again, Emily Ratajkowski is proving that she’s her own best fit model.

For her most recent Instagram photo shoot, the 29-year-old influencer modeled a sultry satin bikini from her own Inamorata womenswear line. Ratajkowski posed up on social media wearing the Luciana bathing suit from Inamorata’s new satin swimwear collection. The set includes a $95 halter-style bikini top with underwire cups and a bow tie at the back, along with $85 high-cut thong-style bottoms.

On her feet, Ratajkowski sported strappy nude sandals set on a slim stiletto heel. The sandals featured a square toe, with straps wrapping around the leg up to mid-calf. The “We Are Your Friends” star wore her hair pulled back into a slick bun and accessorized with Inamorata’s Figure Earrings, which sell for $135.

Ratajkowski launched Inamorata as a swimwear label in 2017, later adding lingerie and leisure clothing into the mix. In addition to having her own fashion brand, the “I Feel Pretty” actress has appeared on the runway for luxury labels such as Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana, Marc Jacobs and Versace. She has also sat front row at plenty of presentations, for the likes of Proenza Schouler, Alice + Olivia and Anna Sui. What’s more, the “Lying and Stealing” lead has also landed plenty of high-profile ad campaigns, with standouts including DKNY, Jason Wu and The Kooples.

When she’s off-duty, Ratajkowski often can be found in casual sneakers, slipping into all-white pairs from Adidas, Asics, Nike and Veja. For red carpets and talk show appearances, the “Gone Girl” alum unsurprisingly likes to upgrade her look, selecting high heels from designer brands such as Jimmy Choo and Merah Vodianova. To put together her ensembles for events, Ratajkowski consults celebrity stylist Emma Morrison, who also counts Lily Aldridge, Martha Hunt and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley among her clients.

