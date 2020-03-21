Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her White Sneaker Style With This Retro-Inspired Look

Emily Ratajkowski has no shortage of chic, off-duty dog-walking looks, and her latest retro-inspired pair is no exception. For this short outing in New York — following the city’s social distancing orders — the Inamorata founder wore a pair of white ‘dad’ sneakers along with Nike Everyday Training Crew socks in the white colorway. She styled the footwear combination with a pair of black, high-waisted biker shorts and a long-sleeve, cropped grey sweatshirt top. To finish off the casual ensemble, she elevated her look with a large pendant necklace and coordinating stud earrings.

“I did my makeup, because it made me feel a little more sane,” Ratajkowski told her followers in Instagram Stories while wearing this look. “It’s a very beautiful day, so we’re going to sit out on our deck and get some sun.”

Ratajkowski has been seen sporting this sneaker-sock combination and has become the I Feel Pretty star’s dog-walking footwear combination of choice. Last week, on Mar. 14, the model-turned-entrepreneur was spotted in this pairing and styled the shoes with a Levi’s Dad Trucker Jacket and a pair of Livincool black sweatpants. A few days prior, on Mar. 11, we saw the multi-hyphenate opting for a more elevated version of this ensemble in a baggy suit with her Adidas x Stella McCartney UltraBoost Triple White sneakers. While the star previously opted for sleeker, more minimalist white sneaker styles, she now joins the ranks of Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Sophie Turner, and others, who have fully embraced this casual shoe silhouette. Along with this more form-fitting ensemble, the 28-year-old shows us that this retro 90’s-inspired trend shows no sign of slowing down.

With these outfit sightings, Ratajowski proves her sneaker style prowess and that these white chunky sneakers have become a staple in her everyday wardrobe. Shop these similar sneaker finds inspired by Ratajkowski’s chic and approachable aesthetic.