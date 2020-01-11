Emily Ratajkowski Masters Street Style Trends in Red Snakeskin Boots With Husband

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear McClard are masters of the street style game.

The married duo stepped out in New York today looking stylish as ever in trendy ensembles. McClard chose a bright orange graphic T-shirt with a varsity-style hoodie, a rib-knit beanie and black denim jeans while EmRata had on a Harper’s Bazaar oversized cap, a white printed tee, a black blazer-style coat and mom jeans.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear McClard out and about in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear McClard’s boots. CREDIT: Splash News

McClard went with black worn-in lace-up combat boots for his shoe of choice. Chunky military-style shoe silhouettes were a popular choice among influencers and stars in 2019. In fact, Dr. Martens 1460 boot won the Shoe of the Year award at the 2019 FNAAs.

Ratajkowski, on the other hand, went for a mix of a few different trends. The model wore a set of Celine’s red python zip-up booties with a squared-off toe and a black curved heel. The “We Are Your Friends” actress previously wore the same pair to a Lakers game in November 2018.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear McClard out and about in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up of Emily Ratajkowski’s Celine boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Snakeskin print and square-toe footwear both made FN’s top 10 trends of 2019. Animal prints, including python, along with stripes and spots were everywhere from runways to streets.

