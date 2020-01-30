Emily Ratajkowski’s Red Snake-Print, Square-Toe Boots & Leggings Make for the Coolest Dog-Walking Look

Emily Ratajkowski mixed prints from across the animal kingdom as she walked her dog yesterday in New York.

The model wore a leather coat over a zebra-print turtleneck top, sporting black leggings with a zippered cuff on the bottom.

Emily Ratajkowski out and about in New York on Jan. 29. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s Celine boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, Ratajkowski reached for a pair of Celine boots. The shoes boasted an on-trend square toe, a red python-print upper and a curved heels. The A-lister showed them off by wearing her leggings unzipped, allowing a larger glimpse at her footwear.

Emily Ratajkowski out and about in New York on Jan. 29. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Inamorata swimwear designer completed her look with gold hoop earrings and a pair of dark sunglasses.

Animal prints are trending for spring ’20 — and not just in the zebra and snake variations chosen by EmRata. Other popular colorways include leopard, cheetah and even cow.

Ratajkowski has been spotted in her Celine boots before. For a Jan. 10 outing in New York with husband Sebastian Bear McClard, she wore the shoes teamed with a black blazer, a white printed T-shirt and mom jeans. The “I Feel Pretty” actress has owned the boots since at least November 2018, when she wore them to a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear McClard out and about in New York on Jan. 10. CREDIT: Splash News

When she’s off-duty, Ratajkowski can often be found in casual silhouettes, sneakers included. When she’s in kicks, the star is a fan of styles from Nike, Adidas and Asics, to name a few.

