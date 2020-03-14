Sign up for our newsletter today!

Emily Ratajkowski’s Stylish Dog Walking Streak Continues in Comfy Loungewear-Inspired Outfit

By Elisa Lewittes
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski is known for her chic dog-walking style. While on a short break from her self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, she took to the nearly empty New York City streets to walk her dog Colombo in a loungewear look. The model turned entrepreneur wore a pair of Livincool black sweatpants with a Levi’s Dad Trucker Jacket, in the Dad Steve Black colorway, and a mock neck cropped black top underneath. She accessorized the casual ensemble with Versace V-Rock Cat Eye Sunglasses and coordinating small gold hoop earrings.

As for footwear, Ratajowski opted for a pair of all-white athletic sneakers, which she styled with white socks. They feature lace-up and perforated detailing along the front of the shoe.

Along with her street style prowess, the 28-year-old is an avid-wearer of white sneakers and has paired them with everything from sweats and laidback ensembles, as shown here, to more refined outfits, such as jeans with elevated outerwear and sundresses. On March 11, Ratajowski channeled a similar aesthetic wearing a baggy black blazer and pants suit with a pair of Adidas x Stella McCartney UltraBoost “Triple White” sneakers. This look also draws inspiration from the Inamorta founder’s February 2020 airport look, when she styled a pair of Nike Cortez Sneakers with black sweatpants and another pair of high white socks.

With her sneaker style down to a science, here are some white sneaker picks to help you emulate the multi-hyphenate’s effortlessly chic, off-duty style.

