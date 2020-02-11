Sign up for our newsletter today!

Emily Ratajkowski’s Cobra-Print, Square-Toe Sandals With Attached Anklets Are the Most Unexpected Winter Shoes

By Ella Chochrek
Emily Ratajkowski made the case for winter whites — and cold-weather sandals — on the front row at the Proenza Schouler fall ’20 show, held yesterday during New York Fashion Week.

The supermodel wore Proenza Schouler from head to toe. Her ensemble consisted of a double-breasted blazer and lightweight draped trousers from the label’s spring ’20 collection. Ratajkowski wore an asymmetrical black top, which is available for $890 on Modaoperandi.com, underneath her blazer.

Emily Ratajkowski, white pantsuit, crop top, square toe sandals, celebrity style, in the front rowProenza Schouler show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Feb 2020Wearing Proenza Schouler Same Outfit as catwalk model *10406124k
Emily Ratajkowski on the front row at the Proenza Schouler NYFW show, Feb. 10.
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
emily ratajkowski, emrata, celebrity style, pedicure, square toes, snake print shoes, shoe style
A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s Proenza Schouler shoes.
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

On her feet, the “I Feel Pretty” actress wore a pair of open-toed heels, a bold choice given that NYC weather hovered in the mid 40s throughout the day. Her statement-making shoes were Proenza Schouler’s Cobra Chained High Heel Sandals. The shoes have a brown and off-white cobra-print leather upper, with a slim ankle strap and a fluted heel.

Emily Ratajkowski, white pantsuit, crop top, square toe sandals, celebrity style, in the front rowProenza Schouler show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Feb 2020Wearing Proenza Schouler Same Outfit as catwalk model *10406124kEmily RatajkowskiEmily Ratajkowski out and about, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Feb 2020
Emily Ratajkowski arrives to Proenza Schouler’s NYFW show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

A gold-tone metal ankle strap adds an on-trend ’90s vibe to the shoe — and the pre-Y2K feel continues with the silhouette’s square toe, a feature that has gained popularity in recent months thanks to brands such as By Far and Bottega Veneta. The exact style chosen by Ratajkowski is available for pre-order now on the brand’s website with a $570 price tag.

proenza schouler shoes, sandals, square toes

Ratajkowski has taken on the square-toe trend before in styles from the likes of Celine and Zara. Her wardrobe also includes plenty of sneakers, from labels including Nike, Adidas and Asics.

To get Ratajkowski’s sandal look for less, consider trying one of the options below.

Schutz, square toe sandals

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

