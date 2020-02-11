Emily Ratajkowski’s Cobra-Print, Square-Toe Sandals With Attached Anklets Are the Most Unexpected Winter Shoes

Emily Ratajkowski made the case for winter whites — and cold-weather sandals — on the front row at the Proenza Schouler fall ’20 show, held yesterday during New York Fashion Week.

The supermodel wore Proenza Schouler from head to toe. Her ensemble consisted of a double-breasted blazer and lightweight draped trousers from the label’s spring ’20 collection. Ratajkowski wore an asymmetrical black top, which is available for $890 on Modaoperandi.com, underneath her blazer.

Emily Ratajkowski on the front row at the Proenza Schouler NYFW show, Feb. 10. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s Proenza Schouler shoes. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

On her feet, the “I Feel Pretty” actress wore a pair of open-toed heels, a bold choice given that NYC weather hovered in the mid 40s throughout the day. Her statement-making shoes were Proenza Schouler’s Cobra Chained High Heel Sandals. The shoes have a brown and off-white cobra-print leather upper, with a slim ankle strap and a fluted heel.

Emily Ratajkowski arrives to Proenza Schouler’s NYFW show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A gold-tone metal ankle strap adds an on-trend ’90s vibe to the shoe — and the pre-Y2K feel continues with the silhouette’s square toe, a feature that has gained popularity in recent months thanks to brands such as By Far and Bottega Veneta. The exact style chosen by Ratajkowski is available for pre-order now on the brand’s website with a $570 price tag.

Ratajkowski has taken on the square-toe trend before in styles from the likes of Celine and Zara. Her wardrobe also includes plenty of sneakers, from labels including Nike, Adidas and Asics.

To get Ratajkowski’s sandal look for less, consider trying one of the options below.

To Buy: Schutz Yareli Slingback Sandal, $185.

To Buy: Steven By Steve Madden Jacee Sandal, $59.

To Buy: Dolce Vita Noles Double Strap Slide, $122.

