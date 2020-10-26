Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Her Baby Bump in a Peek-a-Boo Dress & Cherry Red Boots

Emily Ratajkowski announced her pregnancy today and was quick to show off her growing baby bump in New York this afternoon.

The new mom-to-be, who is expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, stepped out in Manhattan earlier in a peek-a-boo black form-fitting dress; the design hugged her growing bump with flattering side panels and a midi-length hemline.

Emily Ratajkowski steps out after announcing her pregnancy in New York, Oct. 26. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

A closer view of Emily Ratajkowski’s red leather boots. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

As for footwear, the model opted for a standout set of boots that resemble designs from Stuart Weitzman. The bright pair feature a pointed-toe, slouchy silhouette with a flared heel finish and a tall shaft. Similar pairs retail for $795 at MyTheresa.com.

Earlier today, the “We Are Your Friends” announced the news of her pregnancy through a virtual cover shoot with Vogue. In a caption on Instagram, she wrote: “Grateful & growing 👼 Thank you @voguemagazine for this very special cover.”

In another post, she added: “’ll cherish this video as long as I live. Link in bio to watch. @voguemagazine. Thank you to my brilliant and very generous friend @lenadunham for her vision and commitment to directing this. I’m so grateful. And thank you to my other wonderful friend @eccopn for his music and to @dschneids for her editing! You all made this the most special. Written and filmed by me. Shot at home.”

On top of her cherry-red boots, EmRata owns a long list of light-colored sneakers that she prefers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, she favors all-white pairs from the likes of Nike, Reebok, Adidas or Veja. If she decides to spruce it up with a more colorful style, you can find the “I Feel Pretty” star in her new beloved Keds skate shoes, Bottega Veneta heels or her favorite red Celine snakeskin boots. Most recently, the model debuted a series of standout sneakers courtesy of Travis Scott’s must-have Nike collaborations.

As for design herself, Ratajkowski founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017 before she expanded it to become Inamorata Woman, including a wider variety of pieces like apparel, swimsuits and more. Beyond modeling pieces from her own collections, the 29-year-old has starred in campaigns for DKNY, The Kooples and Jason Wu, among others.

