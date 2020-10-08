Emily Ratajkowski Teases Her Nasty Gal Collab Power Suit With Chunky White Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski out and about in New York City on Oct. 7, 2020.

Emily Ratajkowski flaunted two items from her newly released collab with Nasty Gal earlier today while out and about in New York City.

The model took the streets of Tribeca wearing the Nasty Gal ft. EmRata Power Through Cropped Blazer, $30, and Wide-Leg Pants, $35. She completed her Wednesday ensemble with a pair of sunglasses and chunky white sneakers. Her buzzy collab for Nasty Gal’s fall/winter campaign just dropped last week and is available to shop on Nastygal.com.

Emily Ratajkowski out and about in New York City on Oct. 7, 2020. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

The Nasty Gal ft. EmRata collection features a ton of ’80s and ’90s-inspired trends that have been given a 2020 update. Power shoulders, zebra print as well as leather pants are all available to shop in hues of black, blue and purple on Nasty Gal’s website. The buzzy collab retails for $14-$125.

The Inamorata founder showed her fans that the collab was just as chic as her usual street style digs. An avid fan of the power suit, it’s no surprise that EmRata included one in her new fall/winter collection with Nasty Gal. The collab is the second for the brand and the supermodel to embark on.

The secret to pulling off a power suit? Going minimalist with accessories to show off the tailored details. EmRata wore no jewelry except a pair of chunky gold hoops. Her footwear choice was also subtle as she chose a pair of white chunky sneakers to tease her Nasty Gal outfit. The model owns several pairs of sneakers from brands such as Nike, New Balance and Veja, to name a few.

Below, take a look at a few sneakers that will perfectly pair with the power suit trend.

