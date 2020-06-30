Emily Ratajkowski Styles Patterned PJ Shorts for Day With Her Favorite Veja Kicks

Emily Ratajkowski made a PJ-inspired look chic for day as she stepped out in New York yesterday.

The 29-year-old model hit the city streets wearing patterned PJ-like set from her own Inamorata label. The set, which included a button-down top and matching shorts, is now sold out on the brand’s site.

On her feet, the “Gone Girl” actress sported Veja’s Esplar sneakers. Worn by celebrities like Meghan Markle, Olivia Wilde and Emma Watson, the French label’s sneakers are designed with sustainability in mind. The Esplar is crafted with leather tanned and sourced according to REACH norms. Its lining is made from organic cotton, and its soles are crafted from wild (as opposed to farmed) Amazonian rubber. Pairs are available to shop on Nordstrom.com now for $120.

Ratajkowski accessorized her outfit with a white bucket hat from Livincool, which sold out but previously retailed for $70 on the brand’s site, as well as a gray and white polka-dot face mask, cat-eye sunglasses and layered necklaces.

Veja’s all-white sneakers have long been a go-to of the “Lying and Stealing” star’s, as she teams them with everything from minidresses to leggings. In addition, the A-lister has also been spotted in sleek white kicks from the likes of Nike, Asics and Adidas. When she’s not in trainers, EmRata has gone for styles such as Jimmy Choo Minny sandals, Celine python-print boots and Merah Vodianova’s Ophelia lace-up heels.

Although Ratajkowski has credentials of her own in the fashion space — in addition to her Inamorata line, she also has starred in campaigns for the likes of DKNY, Express and Frye and walked the runways of labels including Dolce & Gabbana and Versace — she works with a stylist, Emma Morrison, to put together her red carpet looks. In addition to EmRata, Morrison counts among her clients Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Lily Aldridge and Martha Hunt.

