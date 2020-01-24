Emily Ratajkowski Wears All-White Nike Sneakers With Jeans Tucked In to Her Socks

Only Emily Ratajkowski could turn walking her dog into a catwalk.
The model took her pet Colombo for a stroll in New York today wearing the perfect cross-seasonal ensemble in the midst of a rare sunny day in the city. She layered a leather jacket over a white crop top and light wash jeans, giving a glimpse at her famous core.
Possibly wanting to protect her ankles from the colder air or from the not-so-clean New York streets, the “We Are Your Friends” actress tucked the hem of her jeans into white crew-cut socks. She streamlined her socks into her all-white Nike Air Force 1s.
The classic sneaker style retails for $90 but it can be customized to your liking with all different color options for $110.
The low-top Nike sneakers aren’t the only all-white pair the Inamorata brand founder owns; she frequents a white-on-white footwear choice, previously wearing pairs from Veja, Adidas, Reebok and more.
She pairs them with everything from flowy dresses to bike shorts and a t-shirt, showing the versatility of a neutral style.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
