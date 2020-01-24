Sign up for our newsletter today!

Emily Ratajkowski Wears All-White Nike Sneakers With Jeans Tucked In to Her Socks

By Claudia Miller
Emily Ratajkowski: January 2020
Emily Ratajkowski: December 2019
Only Emily Ratajkowski could turn walking her dog into a catwalk.

The model took her pet Colombo for a stroll in New York today wearing the perfect cross-seasonal ensemble in the midst of a rare sunny day in the city. She layered a leather jacket over a white crop top and light wash jeans, giving a glimpse at her famous core.

emily ratajkowski, walks dog, colombo, jeans, crop top, leather jacket, socks, nike sneakers
Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog for a walk in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News
Possibly wanting to protect her ankles from the colder air or from the not-so-clean New York streets, the “We Are Your Friends” actress tucked the hem of her jeans into white crew-cut socks. She streamlined her socks into her all-white Nike Air Force 1s.

The classic sneaker style retails for $90 but it can be customized to your liking with all different color options for $110.

Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog for a walk in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News
Nike Air Force 1 '07
The low-top Nike sneakers aren’t the only all-white pair the Inamorata brand founder owns; she frequents a white-on-white footwear choice, previously wearing pairs from Veja, Adidas, Reebok and more.

She pairs them with everything from flowy dresses to bike shorts and a t-shirt, showing the versatility of a neutral style.

Emily Ratajkowski, emrata, leather coat, black catsuit, inamorata, white sneakers, veja shoes, oliver peoples sunglasses, python print bag, shopping cart, and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard out grocery shopping in Los Angeles, CA. 21 Dec 2019 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard out grocery shopping in Los Angeles, CA. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA572876_017.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Emily Ratajkowski pushes a cart outside the grocery store in Los Angeles, Dec. 21.
Emily Ratajkowski, abs, crop top, street style, celebrity style, Adidas samba sneakers, Model Emily Ratajkowski, wearing green khakis and crop top, walks home from lunch with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and their dog Colombo in Soho in New York CityPictured: Emily RatajkowskiRef: SPL5109764 170819 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 56567623photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Emily Ratajkowski wearing green pants, a crop top and Adidas Samba sneakers on Aug. 17, 2019.
Emily Ratajkowski street style
Emily Ratajkowski wearing Reebok sneakers, Oct. 2018.
Emily Ratajkowski, out and about, NYC, sneaker, suit shirt
Emily Ratajkowski out and about in NYC, July 30.
Click through the gallery to see more of Emily Ratajkowski’s best styles throughout the years.

