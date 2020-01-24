Emily Ratajkowski Wears All-White Nike Sneakers With Jeans Tucked In to Her Socks

Only Emily Ratajkowski could turn walking her dog into a catwalk.

The model took her pet Colombo for a stroll in New York today wearing the perfect cross-seasonal ensemble in the midst of a rare sunny day in the city. She layered a leather jacket over a white crop top and light wash jeans, giving a glimpse at her famous core.

Emily Ratajkowski takes her dog for a walk in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s all-white Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Possibly wanting to protect her ankles from the colder air or from the not-so-clean New York streets, the “We Are Your Friends” actress tucked the hem of her jeans into white crew-cut socks. She streamlined her socks into her all-white Nike Air Force 1s.

The classic sneaker style retails for $90 but it can be customized to your liking with all different color options for $110.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 CREDIT: Nike

The low-top Nike sneakers aren’t the only all-white pair the Inamorata brand founder owns; she frequents a white-on-white footwear choice, previously wearing pairs from Veja, Adidas, Reebok and more.

She pairs them with everything from flowy dresses to bike shorts and a t-shirt, showing the versatility of a neutral style.

Emily Ratajkowski pushes a cart outside the grocery store in Los Angeles, Dec. 21. CREDIT: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski wearing green pants, a crop top and Adidas Samba sneakers on Aug. 17, 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Emily Ratajkowski wearing Reebok sneakers, Oct. 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

Emily Ratajkowski out and about in NYC, July 30. CREDIT: Edward Opi / SplashNews.com

