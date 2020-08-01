Emily Ratajkowski Wore These Wallet-Friendly Sneakers to Brunch

Emily Ratajkowski headed out to brunch in New York City wearing a pair of wallet-friendly sneakers.

The model was spotted in a pair of gray Women’s New Balance 574 Walking Shoes, which retail for $80. She paired the sneakers with a brown silk top and a floral skirt for a sporty but feminine look.

Emily Ratajkowski on July 31, 2020. CREDIT: MEGA

Ratajkowski, who took to the streets of New York City with a friend on Friday for brunch, topped off her look with gold accessories, a white shoulder bag and a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses. She also wore a white non-medical mask for her socially distanced meal.

EmRata wore her brunette hair up on the hot summer day. The star recently went back to her roots after dying her hair blond last June.

Fans of EmRata’s street style look can proceed in style with a pair of New Balance sneakers of their very own. The wallet-friendly shoe is not only a great staple to add to your closet but is comfortable, too.

CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

To Buy: New Balance 574 Core Sneakers, $80.

The sneaker also comes in a handful of colorways, so shoppers can pick which shoe best matches their style.

Take a style tip from EmRata and pair your New Balance sneakers with a floral skirt or silk dress. The mix of feminine but sporty style is not only trendy but super comfortable as well. But take note, if you’re going to play with contrasting elements like the swimsuit model, make sure you pair it with a white or neutral medical mask so the outfit doesn’t clash.

This simple combo can also serve as a template for creating an effortless street style look of your own. Mixing femme ready-to-wear and athletic accessories is a great way to be functional and stylish, a quality that will always continue to trend.

