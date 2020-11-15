×
Emily Ratajkowski’s Maternity Style Includes Graphic Print Minidress with Superga Sneakers

By Robyn Merrett
Emily Ratajkowski was spotted out on a morning stroll in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a design from her own collection and a pair of celebrity-favorite sneakers.

The model and actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, kept her pregnancy style comfortable and chic by sporting a multi-colored graphic print dress from her apparel brand Inamorata, which she founded in 2017. The mini dress appeared to be sheer in fabric and stopped just above the star’s knees.

Ratajkowski pulled the look together with a pair of white Superga sneakers that featured a black lining. The kicks are a go-to shoe option for a number of celebrities including, Kate Middleton, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and more. The affordable sneakers come in a variety of styles including platforms, leather iterations and velcro options.

Ratajkowski finalized Saturday’s ensemble with a black leather handbag that featured a chain strap, black sunglasses and a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Emily Ratajkowski styles her baby bump in a Inamorata dress during morning stroll.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA
A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s shoes.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA
Ratajkowski recently took to Instagram to show off another stylish maternity look on Nov. 13.

She gave the tie-dye trend a fun twist by wearing a Kim Shui maxi dress. The Black Dye design features a soft jersey fabric with exposed purl stitching retailing for $349 on the brand’s website.

When it came down to footwear, Ratajkowski didn’t have to choose between comfort and glam thanks to Proenza Schouler. The influencer opted for the American label’s Puffy sneakers, a blown-out leather style accented with a standout gold chain adornment. Set atop a slight platform base with a contrast rubber outsole, the paneled style comes with a $770 price tag at Farfetch.com.

Shop similar Superga styles as Emily Ratajkowski with these picks below.

 

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Cotu Sneaker, $52 

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Acot Linea Platform Sneaker, $64

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

To Buy: 2750 COT3VELU Sneaker, $65

