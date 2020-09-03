Emily Ratajkowski Gives Her ‘60s-Inspired Minidress a Sporty Twist in Retro Nikes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Emily Ratajkowski brought back major trends from decades past for her latest apparel collection.

As part of her Inamorata Woman line, the model posed in a series of pieces from the brand’s silkiest collection to date on Instagram yesterday. Ratajkowski first donned the new Monroe dress from the capsule, a polka dot green minidress inspired by designs from the 1960s; the printed number retails for $145 at InamorataWoman.com.

For footwear, EmRata continued the vintage-style look with classic Nike sneakers.

Debuting in 1972, the Nike Cortez silhouette features a low-top line with an oversize Swoosh detailing; the leather pair includes a rubber outsole with a unique pattern for added traction as well as a contrasting stripe across the midsole for an added pop of color. Ratajkowski’s black and white colorway can be found on the brand’s website for $75.

Nike Cortez sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

In addition to her retro pair worn this week, EmRata owns a long list of light-colored sneakers that she prefers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, she favors all-white pairs from the likes of Reebok, Adidas or Veja. If she decides to spruce it up with a more colorful style, you can find the “We Are Your Friends” star in her new beloved Keds skate shoes, Bottega Veneta heels or her favorite red Celine snakeskin boots. Most recently, the model debuted a series of standout sneakers courtesy of Travis Scott’s must-have Nike collaborations.

As for design herself, Ratajkowski founded her Inamorata line of intimates in 2017 before she expanded it to become Inamorata Woman, including a wider variety of pieces like apparel, swimsuits and more. Beyond modeling pieces from her own collections, the 29-year-old has starred in campaigns for DKNY, The Kooples and Jason Wu, among others.

