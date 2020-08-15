Emily Ratajkowski Chooses Mint Green Hoodie and Colorful Kicks for Bike Ride With Husband

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard went on another bike ride today in the Hamptons.

For the occasion, the model slipped into an oversized mint green hoodie and activity-appropriate bike shorts. She wore her hair up in a bun, with two wispy strands framing her face, along with cat-eye framed sunglasses and a face mask, as advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Emily Ratajkowski goes for a bike ride in the Hamptons. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet were a pair of Nike sneakers with red, gray and gold accents on a white base.

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Bear-McClard, on the other hand, was spotted in a graphic-printed banana yellow long-sleeved shirt that contrasted with his patterned shorts. Unlike his wife, who wore a disposable surgical face mask, the film producer and actor opted for a cloth face covering that brandished the Los Angeles Lakers team name.

Sebastian Bear-McClard is photographed riding a bike in the Hamptons. CREDIT: Splash News

Separately, he donned a pair of all-black Hoka One Ones along with what appeared to be tie-dyed socks.

A closer look at Sebastian Bear-McClard’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Over the past few weeks, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard have been spending some time out in the Long Island beach town. Last week, the “I Feel Pretty” star ventured out to the shore via bike in a bathing suit from her own brand, Inamorata, paired with ripped jeans and a graphic ball cap. She boldly went sans shoes — a risky move given the treaded grip of the pedals and the increased risk of injury.

When she’s not barefoot, EmRata owns a long list of light-colored trainers that she prefers to wear on her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, paparazzi can find her in all-white silhouettes from Reebok, Adidas and Nike, and she also reaches for brands like Keds, Veja and Asics.

