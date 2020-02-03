Proof That Emily Ratajkowski Has the Chicest Dog-Walking Style

When you’re one of the world’s most famous supermodels, photographers’ flashbulbs seem to await at any moment. And perhaps no one has embraced the paparazzi attention so much as Emily Ratajkowski.

Since adopting her German shepherd, Colombo, in May, Emrata has frequently been spotted on dog-walking expeditions. For many, such a quotidien occasion would warrant a quickly thrown together outfit, like sweats and shearling boots. But for Ratajkowski, dog-walking has become an opportunity for major street style moments.

Just last week, the model was spotted out and about in New York City wearing a zebra-print Commission turtleneck (marked down on Net-a-Porter.com by 60% to $230) with a pair of Wardrobe.NYC zip-cuff jersey leggings ($260 on Matchesfashion.com). Ratajkowski mixed animal prints in the outfit, sporting a pair of python-print, square-toe Celine boots to complete the look.

Emily Ratajkowski out and about in New York on Jan. 29 wearing Celine boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Another standout boot moment came for a walk September. The Inamorata designer wore a $140 Alix bodysuit (available on Net-a-Porter.com) tucked into a pair of slim-cut jeans. A white tee and jeans is about as simple as you can get, but Ratajkowski provided a fashion-forward twist with knee-high, mustard-colored boots from Rag & Bone.

Emily Ratajkowski walks her dog while wearing Rag & Bone boots in September 2019.Ratajkowski’s dog-walking looks have also been a showcase for some of her favorite sneakers, such as Nike Air Force 1s, Adidas Sambas and Veja Esplars. Throughout the summer, she frequently teamed her kicks with sundresses in fun colors and prints.

But one of her chicest looks was white-on-white: a The Line by K midi dress teamed with white Adidas Everyn sneakers. The star accessorized with a Mango snake-print belt bag and Jennifer Fisher hoops. And to think she brought such style credos to the dog park.

Emily Ratajkowski in Adidas Everyn sneakers at the dog park in New York, Aug. 2. CREDIT: Shutterstock

With spring weather fast approaching, we have to wonder what the next frontier in dog-walking footwear will bring. Western boots? Strappy sandals? Soaring pumps? One thing’s for sure: We’ll be watching Ratajkowski to find out.

