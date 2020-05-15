Emily Ratajkowski Adopts West Coast Style in a Crop Top, Biker Shorts + Skater Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski is back on her stylish dog-walking grind out in Los Angeles.

The “I Feel Pretty” actress grabbed an iced coffee as she took her pet Colombo out for a stroll yesterday. As Colombo sat patiently, EmRata drew attention to her walking attire that teamed a white long-sleeve crop top with gray rolled-down biker shorts.

Her walking shoe of choice is one of the model’s new go-to style as she adopts to the West Coast: Keds Anchor canvas sneakers.

The Keds Anchor canvas style serves as a reinvention of a heritage silhouette for the brand. With feminine tailoring, retro foxing and vintage-inspired bottoms, the sneaker also includes Dream Foam-cushioned footbeds and a kiss foam collar for extra support.

EmRata’s skater-chic black colorway is even on-sale at Keds.com for $40, discounted from its original $55 price tag.

The model first showed off her low-top kicks in a family mirror selfie on May 10. She paired them to a cozy gray crewneck sweatshirt with matching sweatpants while her husband and film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard relaxed in a baseball cap and a patterned long-sleeve T-shirt.

The darker sneakers take a different route than Ratajkowksi usually ventures down when it comes to footwear; oftentimes, the 28-year-old favors all-white pairs from the likes of Nike, Adidas or Veja. If she decides to spruce it up with a heeled style, you can find the “We Are Your Friends” star in her favorite red Celine boots or square-toe sandals courtesy of brands like Proenza Schouler and Versace.

Check out these similar low-top pairs that will have you walking in style like Emily Ratajkowski.

Vans Era CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Vans Era Core Classics, $50.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

To Buy: Adidas 3MC Sneakers, $33.

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To Buy: Cariuma Black Canvas OCA Low, $79.

Click through the gallery to discover more of EmRata’s stylish dog walking ensembles.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.