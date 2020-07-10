Emily Ratajkowski’s Tie-Dye Crop Top & Rolled Sweats Balance Her Clean White Sneakers

Emily Ratajkowski doubled up on one of the season’s biggest trends yesterday for a dog walk in New York.

Joined by her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and their dog, Colombo, the model made her way through the city in a comfy tie-dye look. Her matching crop top and rolled-down baggy sweatpants both came coated in mixed tones of green, blue, yellow and purple.

While tie-dye has been around for decades and is most famously attached to the hippie era of the 1960s and ’70s, the pattern was embraced enthusiastically by celebrities last year. The print — in all its psychedelic glory — developed into a popular motif among brands like Versace, seen in its spring ’20 runway, and Adidas, which recently released a rainbow-dyed sneaker collection exclusively for its Creators Club members.

Emily Ratajkowski out for a walk in New York, July 9. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s all-white sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, Ratajkowski went with yet another version of her go-to footwear: all-white sneakers. This iteration featured smooth leather uppers and a contrast outsole.

Her husband also chose a standout print for their walk, opting for tropical-print shorts, which he paired with a muscle tank and dark New Balance sneakers.

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard out for a stroll in New York, July 9. CREDIT: MEGA

Continuing her streak of glowing sneakers, the newly blonde Ratajkowski ventured out in New York Wednesday morning wearing a pair of retro-inspired boot-cut jeans, teamed with a matching $42 lacey bralette from her Inamorata Women brand and a sheer pink wrap-waist blouse.

Her all-white footwear on Wednesday came from popular French sneaker label Veja. The Esplar silhouette features sleek leather uppers topped off with a signature logo across the tongue and a ghost-stitched V on the side. The court sneaker retails for $120 at Nordstrom.com.

Emily Ratajkowski out and about in New York, July 8. CREDIT: Splash News

The Veja Esplar is just one of a long list of light-colored sneakers that EmRata prefers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, she favors all-white pairs from the likes of Reebok, Adidas or Nike. If she decides to spruce it up with a heeled style, you can find the “We Are Your Friends” star in her favorite red Celine boots or in square-toe sandals courtesy of brands like Proenza Schouler and Versace.

As for design, Ratajkowski founded her Inamorata line of intimates, swimwear and apparel in 2017. Beyond modeling pieces from her own collections, the 29-year-old has starred in campaigns for DKNY, The Kooples and Jason Wu, among others.

