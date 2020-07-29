Emily Ratajkowski Styles Buzzy Travis Scott x Nike Sneakers With a Bra Top & High-Waisted Trousers in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski went for a casual-cool street style look as she stepped out in New York on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old model looked stylish in an slightly oversize white button-up shirt, which she wore open over a brown bra top. On the bottom, the “Lying and Stealing” actress wore high-waisted brown trousers.

Emily Ratajkowski out and about in New York, July 28. CREDIT: Janet Mayer/Splash News

For footwear, Ratajkowski opted for trending sneakers from Travis Scott’s ongoing collaboration with Nike. She accessorized with tortoiseshell cat-eye sunglasses and the $135 Figure earrings from her Inamorata label.

Emily Ratajkowski wears Travis Scott x Nike sneakers in New York, July 28. CREDIT: Janet Mayer/Splash News

A closer look at Emily Ratajkowski’s Travis Scott x Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Released in May, the Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React “Cactus Trails” has an an intentionally distressed look. The style is executed in a light cream, starfish and dark hazel color palette. It features Nike’s plush React cushioning technology, which launched in June 2017. While the shoe initially retailed for under $200, it sold out fast. It’s available on the resale market now, with pairs going for between $670 and $979 on Farfetch.com, depending on sizing.

Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React “Cactus Trails” CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

It’s no surprise to see Ratajkowski in sneakers. When she’s off-duty, the “Gone Girl” alum often can be spotted in kicks from the likes of Adidas, Asics, Keds and Veja. For red carpet and talk show appearances, EmRata typically upgrades her outfits with high heels from designer brands such as Jimmy Choo and Merah Vodianova. To put together her ensembles, the A-lister works with Emma Morrison, a stylist who also counts Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Lily Aldridge and Martha Hunt among her clients.

Emily Ratajkowski wears Travis Scott x Nike sneakers in New York, July 28. CREDIT: Janet Mayer/Splash News

Ratajkowski launched Inamorata as a swimwear label in 2017, later adding lingerie and leisure clothing into the mix. In addition to having her own fashion brand, the “I Feel Pretty” star has appeared on the runway for luxury labels such as Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana, Marc Jacobs and Versace. She has additionally sat front row at plenty of presentations, for the likes of Proenza Schouler, Alice + Olivia and Anna Sui. What’s more, the “Lying and Stealing” lead has landed plenty of high-profile ad campaigns, with standouts including DKNY, Jason Wu and The Kooples.

