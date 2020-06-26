Emily Ratajkowski Has a Blonde Makeover Moment in a Peach Dress & Veja Kicks

Emily Ratajkowski debuted her new blond locks Thursday in New York.

Emily Ratajkowski CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

The model ventured out for a food run in Manhattan in a relaxed summery look, piecing together a peach cami-strap sundress coated in a paisley print with a Lakers mask inspired by the late Kobe Bryant’s jersey number 24.

Emily Ratajkowski runs errands in New York, June 25. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Emily Ratajkowski’s all-white sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the 29-year-old opted for yet another pair of her favorite footwear silhouette: all-white sneakers. Her choice yesterday came from French label Veja with contrast outsoles and smooth leather uppers. Topped off with a signature logo across the tongue and a ghost stitched V on the uppers, the Esplar silhouette retails for $120 at Nordstrom.com.

Emily Ratajkowski runs errands in New York, June 25. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Emily Ratajkowski’s all-white Veja sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The Veja sneakers join a long list of lightly shaded shoes that EmRata prefers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, she favors all-white pairs from the likes of Reebok, Adidas or Nike. If she decides to spruce it up with a heeled style, you can find the “We Are Your Friends” star in her favorite red Celine boots or square-toe sandals courtesy of brands like Proenza Schouler and Versace.

Most recently, Ratajkowski debuted a darker yet affordable choice of sneakers courtesy of Keds. The Anchor canvas sneakers include feminine tailoring, retro foxing and vintage-inspired bottoms; it also features Dream Foam-cushioned footbeds and a kiss foam collar for extra support. Her skater-chic black colorway is even on-sale at Keds.com for $35, discounted from its original $55 price tag.

As for design, Ratajkowski founded her own line of intimates, swimwear and apparel titled Inamorata in 2017. Beyond modeling pieces from her own collections, the “We Are Your Friends” star previously starred in campaigns for DKNY, The Kooples and Jason Wu among others.

For white sneakers that encapsulate EmRata’s chic choice, check out these similar styles.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Vans Old Skool, $50.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Circus by Sam Edelman Devin Sneakers, $55.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Puma Cali Sneakers, $72 (was $80).

Flip through the gallery to see even more ways Emily Ratajkowski styles her all-white sneakers.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.