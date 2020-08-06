Emily Ratajkowski Unconventionally Rides Her Bike Barefoot In Ripped Jeans & a Satin Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski dove in summer with a trip to the Hamptons, New York with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The model headed to the sandy shore yesterday afternoon, using a bike to get around town; her beach-ready ensemble matched a ruched satin underwire bikini to high-rise jeans with rips at the knee. The bathing suit top comes from her own Inamorata Woman line and retails for $95 on the brand’s website.

Emily Ratajkowski out for a bike ride in the Hamptons, New York, Aug. 6. CREDIT: Matt Agudo/Splash News

Unconventionally, the “We Are Your Friends” star opted to go barefoot for the bike ride, a daring move considering the treaded grip of the pedals and the increased risk of injury. According to Medium, though, certain cyclists prefer riding barefoot as it offers more natural mobility and full extension of the leg muscles.

Ratajkowski’s shoeless bike ride eventually brought her to the beach where she and McClard cuddled up on a makeshift picnic setup; while EmRata remained barefoot throughout, she eventually layered on a taupe oversize T-shirt to stay warm as her husband threw on a pair of all-black New Balance sneakers before they were spotted biking once more later in the day.

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear McClard at the beach in the Hamptons, New York, Aug. 5. CREDIT: Splash News

Emily Ratajkowski out for a bike ride in the Hamptons, New York, Aug. 6. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

When she isn’t going barefoot, EmRata owns a long list of light-colored sneakers that she prefers for her outdoor excursions. Oftentimes, she favors all-white pairs from the likes of Reebok, Adidas or Nike. If she decides to spruce it up with a heeled style, you can find the “We Are Your Friends” star in her new beloved gray Keds skate shoes or her favorite red Celine boots. Most recently, the model debuted a series of standout sneakers courtesy of Travis Scott’s must-have Nike collaborations.

As for design herself, Ratajkowski founded her Inamorata line of intimates, swimwear and apparel in 2017. Beyond modeling pieces from her own collections, the 29-year-old has starred in campaigns for DKNY, The Kooples and Jason Wu, among others.

